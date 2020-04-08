The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services denied an application for a Prestonsburg resident to open a ground ambulance service in the county.
Emergent Care EMS, headed by Prestonsburg resident Robert Osborne, filed the application with the cabinet in October 2019, reporting that the company planned to spend more than $400,000 to establish an advanced life support, basic life support ground ambulance service in the county.
The cabinet held a public hearing on the application in February in Frankfort, with attorney Mark W. Leach representing Emergent Care and attorney Holly J. Curry representing Lifeguard Emergency Medical Services, which opposed the application.
Osborne, founder of Emergent Care, provided testimony, as did Dan Sullivan of the Sullivan Consulting Group, on behalf of Emergent Care. Lifeguard’s witnesses included Janie Ward, regional director of Global Medical Response, Aaron Paul Walther of American Medical Response and Kathyrn M. T. Platt of Platt HMC.
Applications to establish ground ambulances services are considered by several measures, including whether the proposal is consistent with the state health plan and whether it is an “effective and economical use of resources, not only of capital investment, but also ongoing requirements for health manpower and operational financing,” the cabinet’s decision stated. Emergent’s application failed to fully prove its capabilities in both of those areas.
The cabinet reported that Emergent met its burden of proof on some measures, including one that shows that there is an “unmet need” for an additional ground ambulance in the county, and it reported that the company has the ability to comply with licensure requirements if it were to open an ambulance service.
The cabinet reported that Emergent proved that its projected expenses are reasonable and that its projected revenues, or payor mix, is reasonable. It found, however, that projections about how many runs the company expected to provide are not supported by facts in the record, reporting that Emergent failed to show how it will generate “the large numbers of transports required” to financially sustain the service.
“The record does not demonstrate that it is feasible for Emergent to capture 50% for Lifeguard’s market share when Lifeguard has 12 ambulances … and Emergent is proposing only two ambulances (with no proposed backup equipment or extra personnel,” the decision states.
Osborne, who previously worked with Trans-Star Ambulance, is an EMT, but does not hold a Kentucky driver’s license, the cabinet reported, and he cannot serve as a driving EMT for Emergent. The cabinet reported that Osborne resigned from Lifeguard in July 2019 primarily because of concerns over long hours he was working and complaints related to long response times.
Emergent reported it would operate out of Osborne’s home and have two ambulances, with one stationed in Prestonsburg and the other stationed in McDowell.
The cabinet reported that Osborne planned to use $82,000 of his personal funds to launch the ambulance service. Emergent provided documentation showing fund availability, with some of it coming from family. Platt argued the projected expenses were under-projected, however.
The cabinet determined that the need for Emergent’s projected run volumes is documented in the application, with reports of long response times from Lifeguard Ambulance in 2019, when response times were recorded to be longer than 20 minutes or an hour or longer. But the cabinet also explained that with only two ambulances, Emergent would have difficulty responding to non-emergency calls because, via regulations, it cannot deplete its resources to respond to non-emergency calls.
“For Emergent’s operations, if an ambulance is out on a nonemergency call, the remaining ambulance must remain available for emergency calls,” the decision states. “Once the other ambulance clears its nonemergency call then either ambulance is available for nonemergency call or for mutual aid provided one remains available for emergency calls.”
Currently, Lifeguard is Floyd County’s only ground ambulance emergency medical service provider, although NetCare offers non-emergency medical transports in the county. In its order, the cabinet reported that Lifeguard has taken steps to address staffing issues and issues with long response times in Floyd County and other areas of Eastern Kentucky.
The cabinet reported that American Medical Response has invested $1.9 million into its Eastern Kentucky operations.
The City of Prestonsburg also filed an application for a certificate of need to establish a ground ambulance service in the city. The cabinet is expected to make a decision in that application by June.
