Blackhawk Mining, LLC and its subsidiaries announced in a statement that, effective Monday, March 23, the company implemented a two-week shutdown of mining operations and employee furlough.
A limited number of employees will remain working through all or part of the furlough period for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of the Company’s mines and facilities, processing and loading coal shipments and the performance of limited administrative functions.
Although the furlough period will be unpaid, employees will continue to be covered under employee benefit programs including health insurance. The company, the statement said, will resume regular operating schedules on Sunday, April 5.
“We continue to monitor the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impacts to our employees, communities and customers,” Blackhawk President Jesse Parrish said in the statement. We have been following the CDC’s recommended guidelines for minimizing workplace impacts and have been actively encouraging sick employees to stay home. Despite our best efforts, and considering the growing rate of infection, our company feels compelled to take additional measures. We regret the impact of these actions and realize that this may cause certain hardships on our employees and stakeholders. At the same time, we feel that this action is necessary to protect the long-term best interests of our employees, their families and our company. Together, we will persevere through this most difficult time and get back to the business of safely and efficiently mining and selling coal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.