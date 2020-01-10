A Campbellsville resident is facing a felony charge for allegedly burglarizing a bar in Floyd County.
Prestonsburg Police Sgt. Jon Pack arrested Christopher Hayden, 30, of Campbellsville, on Sunday, Jan. 5, charging him with third-degree burglary.
Pack reported in the citation that he was checking an alarm that sounded at the Hide Away Bar in Prestonsburg and observed Hayden allegedly “come from a side building” at the bar, while “pushing a hand cart with a large metal box on it.”
Pack reported that he watched Hayden use his shoulder to open a door at the bar and enter it. He and K9 Officer Nick Bingham captured Hayden inside the building, the arrest citation reports.
Pack reported that Hayden claimed he had permission to be in the building, but the owner Tammy Lawson told officers that he did not.
Hayden was arrested about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, court documents say, but he was not present when he arraignment was scheduled to be held on Monday. District Judge Jimmy Marcum ordered him to be held without bail. If convicted, Hayden faces between one and five years in jail for the charge, a Class D felony.
The police department encourages the public to provide information about illegal activities by calling, (606) 886-1010. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.