Appalachian Hospice Care issued a statement this week assuring its patients that it is continuing to operate through the COVID-19 response.

According to a statement, the nonprofit organization’s staff are continuing to provide a full range of services to patients with terminal illnesses in the home setting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement said the agency is equipped with N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of infection and is utilizing screening tools to identify patients that may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or may have recently been exposed to the virus.

“It is our goal to continue to provide the highest level of care possible to patients at a stage in life when they need it most during this unprecedented time,” said Appalachian Hospice Care President/CEO Sharon Branham. “We will continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our patients and their families and we will stand on the frontlines in caring for the people of the Big Sandy region.”

The agency will continue to provide essential services to the people of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties, the statement said. During this time of anxiety and uncertainty they aim to provide convenience to patients and caregivers who are hesitant about leaving their home. Hospice can provide skilled nursing services, medication and dosage changes, medical equipment and supplies, spiritual care and grief counseling and personal care services in the home setting.