Appalachian Newspapers has decided to make temporary changes to its print schedule as part of the response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The newspapers — in Kentucky, the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville and the Hazard Herald in Hazard, as well as the Mingo Messenger in Mingo County, West Virginia — are making changes that will not affect the outlets’ abilities to deliver information in the current crisis, but will assist in the response.

The print schedule change affects the following newspapers:

• The Paintsville Herald will come out once a week on Wednesdays.

• The Floyd Chronicle and Times will come out once a week on Wednesdays.

• The Appalachian News-Express will come out on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There will be no changes to the print schedules of the Hazard Herald or the Mingo Messenger.

In addition to these changes, however, the newspapers’ online presences will continue. Each of our newspapers has established a free-of-charge page on its website to communicate information directly related to the response to COVID-19, such as government, business and office closures and other vital information.

At the same time, we’re providing to our subscribers an opportunity to catch up with some of the non-COVID-19-related stories not making the print edition with a service on our websites where we will be regularly posting “Online exclusive” stories throughout the course of this unprecedented event in this nation’s history.

Appalachian Newspapers staff continues to work to provide you with the most consistent, credible information available on the issues which affect your daily life. Our staff is working through this crisis, following social distancing and other measures to ensure that we can continue to do that.

“Our commitment to providing our communities with the best and most credible local information is more important than ever right now,” said Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck. “Where you get your information from matters and we’re going to continue to be here for you throughout. If you’ve not been a subscriber, or you’ve not subscribed for some time, now is the best time to do that to stay informed.

“These changes will allow us to continue to inform our readers but also to follow the recommendations of our national, state and local leaders to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and other measures,” he continued. “Our readers and their well-being are the most important thing on which we, as an organization, are currently focused. We will restart normal print schedules as soon as it is safe to do so.”

To subscribe to any of Appalachian Newspapers services or to reach out on how you can continue to communicate to our readers about your business or organizations, call toll-free, (800) 539-4054.