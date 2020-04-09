Appalachian Wireless has learned that one of its employees — a retail sales associate for the Hindman, Knott County store — has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachian Wireless has closed the Hindman store temporarily for thorough cleaning per CDC guidelines.

“The employee is feeling relatively well and is self-quarantining at home,” a press release said. “Public safety is our top priority. Appalachian Wireless has been working with local officials and the health department to determine if other employees and citizens could have been exposed. Appalachian Wireless will continue to take proactive steps in all of its locations to try to limit the risk of exposure for our employees and customers. Barriers in place to maintain social distancing, sneeze guards in front of registers, thorough cleaning each morning, and limited store hours are just a few examples of steps taken in this ever-evolving situation.”

The company reminds the public to take measures to stop the spread of the virus, by social distancing, washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, covering a cough or a sneeze, sanitizing surfaces and staying home.

“As a reminder, please visit your local Appalachian Wireless store only if necessary, and check our website first for details on how we can help you by phone or online,” the press release said.