During his press conference held this evening, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new order which will cause "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close to in-person service

“With the rise in cases and knowing that these next probably two weeks are going to be some of the most important, we are going to take the next step; so effective Thursday at 8 p.m. we are going to be asking all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic,” Beshear said. “Even for those who are going to be excepted under this order, we are going to mandate that type of social distance that we have to see out there to protect our people.”

Beshear said the order will be out on Wednesday to give businesses more guidance, according to a statement from Beshear's office. He said many businesses provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open, even though they must maintain social distancing.

The businesses that can stay open, according to the statement, include: grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services, and those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector.

The governor said most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home.

As he said previously, restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and even carry out if they follow guidelines on social distancing.

The announcement comes as Beshear announced the biggest single-day increase of new COVID-19 diagnoses — 39 new cases.

As of Tuesday, Beshear said Kentucky had 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and remains at four deaths attributed to the virus.

Beshear said they have been expecting the increase and have been preparing. It is also why, according to the statement, Beshear moved aggressively from the start to put Kentucky on a path to flatten the outbreak’s curve in the commonwealth and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients.

Beshear has urged all Kentuckians to keep doing their part by following the rules of social distancing (keeping at least six feet apart from others), as well as orders to close most businesses, and to not gather in public.