Gov. Andy Beshear issued an order Monday to limit Kentuckians’ out-of-state travel in order to prevent the potential spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Right now we have more cases in other states,” Beshear said. “What it means is your likelihood of getting infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours. You need to be home anyways.”

Beshear’s order allows for a range of exemptions, including travel to other states for work and groceries, to care for loved ones, to obtain health care and when required by a court order. Kentuckians arriving back in the commonwealth from out of state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the governor’s office.

Beshear issued the order under provisions of the State of Emergency declaration that he issued on March 6, the day of the state’s first positive case, according to the governor’s office.

Before Monday’s order, Beshear had advised Kentuckians to not travel to Tennessee because the state, Beshear said, has more confirmed cases of the virus than Kentucky and did not as quickly adopt some of the more stringent measures Kentucky has enacted.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there have been at least 1,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, and there have been 480 confirmed cases in Kentucky.

Every state in the United States has confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there are many states that have reported more confirmed cases than Kentucky, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The only Eastern Kentucky counties that have confirmed cases so far are Boyd, Breathitt, Lawrence and Martin counties. The counties with the most cases include Fayette, Jefferson, Kenton, Daviess, Hopkins, Harrison, Jessamine and Warren.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For the full list of Gov. Andy Beshear’s actions to address the spread of COVID-19, visit, governor.ky.gov/covid19.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.