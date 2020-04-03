U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear jointly announced April 3 that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Kentucky's request to recover Medical federal match rates and provide federal funds for a payment benefiting more than 50 rural hospitals in the commonwealth.

According to a joint statement from Beshear and McConnell, the total amount of federal funds will be determined by CMS and will help pay hundreds of millions in damages resulting from a state court order between the commonwealth and rural hospitals regarding Medicaid inpatient rates. Beshear asked CMS to exercise its authority to dedicate federal Medicaid funds owed to rural hospitals.

Following a request from the Beshear administration, the statement said, McConnell’s office contacted senior officials at CMS and at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reiterating the importance of a quick and positive decision for Kentucky’s rural hospitals.

“We fought hard for this funding, which will now help dozens of Kentucky’s rural hospitals with the crucial support they need to help fight against COVID-19 and confront this pandemic in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in the statement. “I want to thank Senate Majority Leader McConnell for helping us secure this essential funding for our rural health care providers."

“As Kentucky’s rural hospitals and medical professionals stand on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, I’m glad the Trump administration answered our call to deliver these critical federal funds,” McConnell said. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to raise this important Kentucky priority to the highest levels of the federal government. I look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Beshear and our rural hospitals to help give them the tools necessary to care for patients and fulfill their mission.”

A listing of the hospitals which will be receiving the funds was not immediately available.