Big Sandy Area Community Action Program reports that its offices in local counties are closed to in-person traffic because of the coronavirus, but staff are still working to help clients.

The agency provides funding for heating assistance through the federal LIHEAP program and other services.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we adjust to serving you remotely," the agency said in a statement. "Please check back with us (on Facebook) regularly for updates and changes. Many of the forms you may need to fill out in order to receive services will be made available on our website."

The agency is rescheduling its garden seed program from the first week of April until May 4-8.

Residents in need of assistance are encouraged to call the following numbers:

•Floyd County: (606) 874-3595

•Johnson County: (606) 789-3641

•Magoffin County: (606) 349-2217

•Martin County: (606) 298-3217

•Pike County: (606) 432-2775

"Please remember to check in with your elderly relatives and neighbors to see if they’re okay, wash your hands often with warm water for at least 20 seconds, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, avoid touching your face, disinfect regularly touched surfaces and practice compassion with those around you," the statement said.