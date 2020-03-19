Big Sandy Health Care reports that its dental clinics are now only open for dental emergencies.

Following guidelines from the American Dental Association, the clinic is rescheduling non-urgent dental appointments due by COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinics are open to provide emergency dental services to any person.

"When calling for an appointment to handle a dental emergency, you will be screened over the phone for any signs of illness," a press release said. "Patients also will be screened upon entering our clinic in an effort to protect our patients, visitors and staff.

Dental emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth infection, dry socket following oral surgery, dental abscess, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires and appliances if causing pain or affecting functions, such as eating.

"Big Sandy Health Care is making every effort to continue serving our patients during this COVID-19 pandemic. Please use our dental clinics for dental emergencies instead of going to local emergency departments," the press release said.

For more information in Floyd County, call the Mud Creek Dental Clinic in Grethel at, (606) 587-2800, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1442.

For more information in Pike County, call the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.