While all local schools are closed to the public, local churches and non-profit organizations are continuing to provide food to school children to help them receive the meals they need.

For these organizations, though, they are requesting donations from the public in order to continue serving vulnerable communities. All non-perishable food items are preferred, and items that are more ideal for children are preferred, like macaroni and cheese and Pop-Tart packages. However, for more specific donation requests, contact the respective church or organization.

Rob Musick, University of Pikeville chaplain, said that helping any and all of these groups is a “very tangible way” to love your neighbor and serve God. He said the public can come together and make a difference in the lives of many people who may be suffering during this rapidly changing pandemic.

“Food is something that transcends all religious and political boundaries,” Musick said. “We all deserve and need food, and helping these organizations is a way to gain a little control in such a whirlwind time. We can help locally by serving God through loving our neighbor in their most basic needs.”

The following includes a list of places where people can donate food items to help feed people in need. At these locations, people can also come and receive free meals or food items:

• Church of God Militant Pillar & Ground of Truth - Located at 117 Redale Road; There is a box outside of the church where people can drop off non-perishable items.

• Cornerstone Christian Church - Located at 222 Hambley Boulevard; There is a food giveaway every third Sunday; For more information, call, (606) 437-6725.

• East Kentucky Dream Center - Located at 127 Hibbard Street; The non-profit provides hand-out meals from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

• First Baptist Church - Located at 126 Fourth Street; There is a box outside the church for non-perishable food items, and the church provides a food pantry; For more information, call, (606) 437-4527.

• First Presbyterian Church - Located at 508 Cedar Creek Road; The church provides a food pantry; For more information, call, (606) 437-4578.

• First United Methodist Church - Located at 107 Main Street; The church provides a food pantry; For more information, call, (606) 437-7315.

• Grace Fellowship Church - Located at 115 Wolford Street; The church provides hand-out meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, and there is a blessing box located outside of its church.

• Jubilee Christian Assembly - Located at 1978 South Mayo Trail; The church provides a food pantry.

• Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church - Located at 494 Chloe Road; The church provides a food pantry; For more information, call, (606) 437-6543.

• Pikeville Police Station - Located at 111 Scotty Hamilton Way; There is a blessing box located outside of the station; For more information, call, (606) 437-6236.

• Pikeville Wesleyan Church - Located at 347 Hambley Boulevard; There is a blessing box outside of the church; For more information, call, (606) 432-5752.

• St. James Episcopal Church - Located at 2702 South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg; The church provides a meal and food giveaway from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. every Tuesday.

• Westcare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter - Located at 173 Redale Road; The organization provides a food pantry for all people in need; For more information, call, (606) 432-9442.