According to a press release, Kentucky’s congressional delegation supports a request from Gov. Andy Beshear for a federal disaster declaration in the state.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), John Yarmuth (KY-03), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Thomas Massie (KY-04), Andy Barr (KY-06), and James Comer (KY-01) sent a letter to President Donald Trump expressing their support of Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a federal disaster declaration for Kentucky.

In the letter to the President, the delegation wrote, “As of March 24, 2020, Kentucky has confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19 and 4 fatalities. As the Governor indicated in his request, when Kentucky is able to expand testing, it is certain the infection number will significantly increase.”

The number of cases has increased since the letter was written. As of March 26, Beshear reported 248 positive cases in the state and five deaths related to the virus.

Additionally, the delegation referenced the governor declared a State of Emergency, 119 counties have declared States of Emergency and 110 cities have declared local States of Emergency. They continued, “the Commonwealth of Kentucky is in tremendous need of assistance for its citizens whose lives have been critically disrupted by this event. We ask for your timely consideration of the Governor’s major disaster declaration request, which would aid Kentucky communities and families that continue to be severely impacted by COVID-19.”