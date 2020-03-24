The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted closures of several Narcotics Anonymous meetings in local counties, but help is still available to those who need it.

The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, which serves addicts in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Inez, Salyersville, as well as other cities, is now offering resources online for people with substance abuse issues and need help.

The organization is providing meetings online through Zoom, a video conference program, and is also assisting people by phone at, (855) 319-8869.

For more information, visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.