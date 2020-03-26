Please note: To add a closure, cancellation or change to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Closings, cancellations and changes

Unemployment

Unemployment benefits have been expanded to include eligibility for independent contractors, self-employed, freelance workers, substitute teachers, child care workers employed by churches and nonprofits, as well as those who left their job for “good cause” because of reasons risk of exposure or due to caring for a family with affected by the virus. Kentucky Career Centers in Kentucky are closed to the public, but workers are still assisting people via telephone and videoconference. For assistance in Floyd County, people should call, (888) 503-1423 or visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim. People whose last names begin with the letters A-D should start their claim on Sundays. People whose last names begin with the letters E-H should start their claim on Mondays. People whose last names begin with the letters I-L should start their claim on Tuesdays. People whose last names begin with the letters M-P should start their claim on Wednesdays. People whose last names begin with the letters Q-U should start their claim on Thursdays. People whose last names begin with the letters V-Z should start their claim on Friday. People who missed their appointed day to file a claim can start it on Fridays.

Health Care Facilities

•Floyd County residents are encouraged to help protect rescue workers, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers. People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing should call ahead before going to an emergency room or a provider for a medical appointment. People who have a cough, fever or any respiratory problem should tell the dispatcher about those symptoms if they call 911 for a medical emergency.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare clinics are offer telephone and telehealth visits. To use telehealth, call the clinic to schedule an appointment, and staff will call you back at your scheduled appointment time. To schedule a telehealth or telephone visit, call the Eula Hall Health Center in Floyd County at, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886, 1242. To schedule a visit at the Physicians for Women and Families in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. To schedule a visit in Pike County, call the Pikeville Community Health Center at, (606) 637-6377 or the Shelby Valley Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare vision clinics are closed. People with eye emergencies are urged to call Dr. Jerald F. Combs Eye Clinic at the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry at, (606) 218-5540.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare pharmacies are open. Patients are asked to call before coming to the entrance of a pharmacy. For the pharmacy in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. For the pharmacy in Grethel, call, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242. For pharmacies in Pike County, call, (606) 637-6377 at Pikeville or (606) 639-3135 in Shelby Valley.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare Dental Clinics are open for dental emergencies only. These emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth extraction, infection, dry socket, dental abscesses, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with a tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires if causing pain or affecting eating. For more information, call (606) 587-2800, or (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242 for the Mud Creek Clinic in Grethel or (606) 639-3135 for the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic in Pikeville.

•ARH is offering a drive-through viral respiratory clinic behind the Archer Clinic at 400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

•No visitation is permitted at Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH except in end-of-life situations and in the cancer clinics where patients need assistance. All visitors must have their temperature taken before entering the building. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units.

•ARH has closed all after hours and weekend clinics, but clinics are still open. Hometown is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salyersville is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harold is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Internal medicine clinics at the hospital are also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Telehealth is also available.

•ARH is offering a hotline, (606) 439-7100, which is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, for any person who thinks he/she has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms. More information is also available at, arhcovid19.com.

•ARH pharmacies are offering curbside pickup and deliveries. For more information, call, (606) 886-7685 in Prestonsburg and (606) 789-3670 in Paintsville.

•Pikeville Medical Center has a one-person per visitor policy in all areas, and screening is required for all visitors. All visitors in the hospitals must have a visitor’s badge, available at the information desk. Stairwells are closed and open only on the second floor of the hospital. At clinics and outpatient facilities, patients may wait in their car for their appointment and receive a text when it’s time to come in. For this service, patients may sign up in the waiting room of the clinic. The hospital is offering telehealth services for primary care services. If you’re a telehealth candidate, primary care offices will contact patients to schedule an appointment. The service is expected to be available in all clinics and specialty clinics by next week. The hospital is planning to open a new drive-through lab service next week at the diagnostic center in Pikeville. For more information, visit the hospital’s Facebook page.

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is offering telehealth for patients in several counties. For more information, call, (606) 886-4350 in Prestonsburg, (606) 285-3142 in Martin and (606) 452-2900 in Wheelwright.

•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering "essential services" like WIC and "emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections." Most WIC services and the HANDS services can be completed over the phone. Emergency vaccines will be provided and abnormal cancer screenings will be addressed. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department's Facebook page.

•Parkview Pharmacy has closed its lobby. It offers drive-through services. For more information, call, (606) 377-2117.

•The Lackey Family Pharmacy, Lackey, has a mobile app for customers. For more information, visit the pharmacy on Facebook.

•Howard Family Pharmacy is offering drive through. For more information, call, (606) 949-4800 in Allen and, (606) 358-4800 in Eastern.

•McDowell Professional Pharmacy offers curbside service. From the parking lot, call, (606) 377-1088 or text your name and vehicle description to (606) 268-2241. Deliveries are available to those who call before 10 a.m.

•East Kentucky Drug, Ivel, offers only curbside service. Patients are asked to call ahead prior to pick up to give staff adequate time to prepare medications. Patients may call from the parking lot to drop off and pick up prescriptions, make purchases, pay bills or receive immunizations. For more information, call, (606) 479-3784.

•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg, is offering tele-health options for people in need of care. Tests for COVID-19 are also available to people who qualify for screening. For more information, visit Frontier Medical Associates on Facebook or call, (606) 886-1173 or (606) 886-6622.

•Dental offices are now only permitted to be open for emergency procedures only. All chiropractors are closed.

•Visitation is not permitted at Riverview Healthcare and Prestonsburg Healthcare facilities. No individuals are allowed to come to the facilities except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident's wellbeing. Signature Healthcare reports that the facilities are allowing elders to visit with families via social media and telehealth.

Churches and funeral homes

•St. Martha Catholic Church has cancelled all services, but the church is open for private prayer during the day. The parish office is open only by phone. Martha’s Portion is closed, but can take urgent referrals by phone. A priest is available by phone and for sacramental emergencies. For more information, call, (606) 874-9526.

•Hall Funeral Home, Carter Funeral Home and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home are adhering to state mandates to hold only private funerals and private burials. Funerals are limited to immediate family members only. Hall Funeral Home is offering virtual funerals for families that request them.

•Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered the cancellation of all public gatherings, including church services and funerals.

Restaurants and Businesses

•The Floyd County Health Department offers guidance and examples of signage available for essential services that are permitted to stay open. Businesses may use these resources to meet the posting guidelines on social distancing. For more information, call environmental services at, (606) 886-2788.

•The City of Prestonsburg is suspending net profit taxes for businesses until July 15.

•Low interest federal loans are available to businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. To apply, visit, disaster.sba.gov/ela.

•All Floyd County restaurants are closed to in-person traffic. Restaurants are still offering drive-through services, curbside services or deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•All businesses that do not provide life-sustaining products or services must cease operations. The order defines life-sustaining businesses as charitable and social services, media, gas stations and businesses related to transportation, banks and financial services, housing, buildings and construction, mail, delivery and pickup services, laundry services, restaurants that offer items for carry-out, delivery and drive-through, supplies for businesses that are life-sustaining, transportation, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturers, distributors and supply chains for critical products and industries, critical labor union functions, hotels and motels and funeral services — all subject to social distancing requirements. Teleworking is encouraged. The order does not impact electrical, plumbing or heating material, agricultural supply stores, medical supply stores or stores that supply first responders or other critical government and healthcare workers or firearms sales.

•Most Floyd County retail stores that are closed to in-person traffic may still offer merchandise online, curbside or via deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•Angler’s Bait and Tackle, Prestonsburg, is closed temporarily. It offers curbside services from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

•SOAR and One East Kentucky have created a "business impact" survey, seeking input about how the coronavirus is impacting businesses in Floyd, Knott, Johnson, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike counties. For more information, visit, thereisafuture.org or visit SOAR on Facebook.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses in the county to review resources available to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic at, kychamber.com/coronavirus.

•Gearheart Communications asks its customers to reduce unnecessary internet usage, reporting a 60 percent increase in usages because adults and children are now spending more time at home. The company asks customers to limit video streams, reduce input of their streaming devices to standard definition, turn off streams when they are not in use, turn off background downloads on cell phones, to use television instead of internet when possible and avoid large downloads while gaming. The company offers a 24-7 help line, (606) 478-HELP.

•The Beaver Creek Veterinary Hospital reports that it is suspending all non-emergency services and procedures, including routine exams, nail trims, spaying, neutering and other services. Visitors should call the office before coming in.

•Food City is changing its hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. only for customers age 65 and older. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

•Walmart is adjusting its store hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart and its pharmacy will be open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 one hour prior to opening for senior citizens who are age 60 or older.

•Appalachian Wireless changed its hours so that from 11 a.m. to noon, stores are open only for customers age 60 and older and other vulnerable individuals. The stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all others. It also adopted the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" and promises to waive late fees for those having financial difficulty because of COVID-19 for 60 days and pledges not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay due to disruptions caused by the virus.

Education

•All local students now have free access to the Kentucky Virtual Library, which is available online at kyvl.org.

•Gov. Andy Beshear reports he asked superintendents to continue to cease in-person classes at schools until April 20. NTI Days will be used by schools during this time. The district is using buses to deliver meals to children age 1-18 every week day. Those in need of this service should contact their child’s school.

•Prestonsburg businesses are hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

Blood donations needed

• In response to reports that the Kentucky blood supply has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wheelwright Lodge #889 is encouraging Floyd County residents to donate blood. Floyd County residents who would like to honor the Wheelwright Lodge’s request to help the Kentucky Blood Center can donate blood at the following locations and dates:

•Kentucky Blood Center, Pikeville

•April 8, Walmart, Prestonsburg

•April 10, Highland ARH, Prestonsburg

To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

Community Events and Entertainment

•Playgrounds in Prestonsburg have been closed to the public, but parks remain open for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities.

•The Park Day cleanup that was scheduled for April 4 at the Middle Creek National Battlefield has been canceled and will be rescheduled as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

•The City of Prestonsburg Easter Egg hunt has been cancelled.

•All events at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park are cancelled, but the campground, marina, rooms and cottages are open and food is available on a carry-out basis. The park is offering “Wildlife Wednesday” videos on Facebook.

•The Big Sandy Senior Games have been postponed until September.

•The Mountain Arts Center is temporarily closed to the public and shows have been cancelled, and/or postponed. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page.

Food needs

•The Mountain Arts Center will offer a free curbside pickup, March 27, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. “We have some concession items that will expire in a few weeks, so we want to offer it to the public,” the MAC reported.

•Floyd County Schools will provide free meals to children age 1 to 18 during the school closure. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Lunches and breakfast are also distributed by buses in the evenings. To request food, call the following schools serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671; Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165; Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272; Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280; Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420; Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200; May Valley at, (606) 285-0883; Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634; Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891; Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252; Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634 or South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175.

•The Big Sandy Regional Interagency Council published an updated Regional Resource Directory, providing phone numbers to help people find agencies that could help them fill emergency needs like food, clothing and housing. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RIAC Facebook page.

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry in Martin it is still providing emergency food but volunteers will bring food boxes to clients outside of the building instead of allowing clients inside the building. It asks food pantry clients who are ill to stay home and ask a family member or friend to be at the pantry to pick up your food at your appointment time.

•St. James Episcopal Church, which recently moved to 2702 South Lake Drive where Downshift Tattoo was previously located, reports that the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry will be open during regular hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Food will be distributed differently at the pantry because of the virus, but it will continue to be distributed.

• St. Vincent Mission will be open to the public only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mission, however, will return calls to those who leave messages and the food pantry will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, message the mission on Facebook or call, (606) 886-2513.

Community Resources and Services

•Gearheart Communications has opened free wifi access spots in the parking lot on the right side of the Mountain Arts Center. No password is needed. Visitors must stay in their cars and maintain social distancing.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is still offering its Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T., program. A department employee calls senior citizens who are enrolled to check on them and the department also provides well checks for seniors who may be in need. Floyd County residents who know of senior citizens that could benefit from C.O.A.S.T. should call, (606) 886-8965.

•The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the Corps’ information office, Picnic Hollow, which is located near the dam, the shoreline campground, which is located near the old Girl Scouts camp, as well as the Corps of Engineers restrooms at Dewey Lake are closed to the public at this time. Shelter reservations in Picnic Hollow and the Downstream Area have also been restricted until May 15. Refunds are being issued through, recreation.gov for customers who have already reserved picnic areas. The Downstream Recreational Area at Dewey Lake is still open, as are opportunities for fishing and hiking. Social distancing is required. For more information, call, (606) 886-6709.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is partnering with Layne’s ACE Hardware to help Floyd County resident take care of their land. The business offers rentals for tillers, log splitters, weedeaters and other tools. “Check out their rates and let them know that you are a resident of Floyd County,” the district reported.

•Hope in the Mountains, Prestonsburg, is not accepting new patients and has also discontinued in-person visitations, passes and attendance at community self-help meetings through the month of March. For more information, visit hopeinthemountains.org.

•The Garrett Fire Station is closed to the public. Please call, (606) 358-3473 or message the department on Facebook if you have a need.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Service, located on Ky. 321 in Prestonsburg, is now closed to the public, but staff are still offering services there. A drop-off area for packages and soil samples is located near the canopy at the building. For more information, call (606) 886-2668.

•Kentucky Teleworks links local residents to work-from-home jobs, and there are jobs available. For details, call, (606) 438-5535.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office is closed in Floyd County, but staff are still helping people over the phone. The agency is rescheduling its garden seed program from the first week of April until May 4-8. Residents in need of assistance are encouraged to call, (606) 874-3595

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•The Floyd County Public Library branches in Prestonsburg and Eastern are temporarily closed. For more information, visit the library branches on Facebook.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, will be suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Cardboard recycling for businesses is still available, Mayor Les Stapleton said. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Community Center in Langley is closed.

Utilities

•Southern Water and Sewer District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities. The district is willing to help customers make arrangements to pay late bills. Those who have trouble paying their bills should call the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at, (606) 377-9296. This office is open to the public, but entrance is limited to two people at a time. People can still pay their bills via mail, at the office drop box (checks and money orders only) and online at, southernwatersewerdistrict.com. For more information, visit the district's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy RECC announces that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. In Paintsville, the drive-through lobby is closed. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•AEP Kentucky Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

Meetings and Local Government Offices

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, which serves addicts in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Inez, Salyersville, as well as other cities, is now offering resources online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•The Floyd County Child Support remains open, but closed to the public. Child support payments are still due. During this time, all payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Social Security offices in Floyd County is closed to the public.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is changing its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those who wish to visit the district should call, (606) 889-9800 first.

•The Floyd County Courthouse is closed to public entry until further notice. If you have any issues to discuss with the county attorney, property valuation administrator's office, sheriff's department or the office of judge-executive, please call those respective offices over the phone. People can renew their vehicle registrations, file deeds and marriage certificates through the drive through at the courthouse.

• Until April 10, the Floyd County Judicial Center and the circuit clerk’s driver’s licenses office is closed to the public. Courtroom attendance is limited to only attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses and domestic violence advocates. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to the public and administrative offices are operating on an appointment-only basis. For more information, call (606) 886-2335.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Martin Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services. Office staff will still process accident reports from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 285-3062.

•The Floyd County Local Emergency Planning Commission meeting, scheduled to be held April 28, is cancelled.

Other useful information

•Kentucky and Floyd County are operating under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

•Per a March 25 order, all evictions in the state are suspended and all state, county and local law enforcement officers are directed to cease enforcement of eviction orders under the state of emergency.

•Officials encourage the public to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others and practicing good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. People who are age 60 and older and, particularly, those with chronic health conditions, are encouraged to avoid crowds.

•People who are concerned about a person or business that is not following recommendations and endangering lives by not implementing social distancing may report it at, (833) 597-2337.

•The state launched a Team Kentucky Fund, a nonprofit fundraiser that will help people impacted by the virus. For more information, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

•The primary election has been postponed until June 23.

•The state and federal tax deadline has been changed from April 15 to July 15.

•All state government offices are closed for in-person services.

•The state is automatically extending all public assistance programs for three months for people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program, or KTAP, the Kentucky Works Program and the Child Care Assistance Program. For all public assistance programs access the Benefind website at, https://benefind.ky.gov or by calling the DCBS call center at, (855) 306-8959. For Medicaid only, call the Kentucky Healthcare customer service line at, (855) 459-6328 or contact an application assister through the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange website at, https://healthbenefitexchange.ky.gov.

•An executive order allows pharmacies to refill non-controlled medications for up to 30 days and allows pharmacies to disperse medications in areas not designated on a pharmacy permit.

•An executive order prohibits price gouging. Anyone with information about possible price gouging should call the attorney general at, (888) 432-9257 or report it online at, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•An executive order waives copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees being tested for COVID-19.

•KEMI will offer wage replacement for medical personnel and emergency responders who have been quarantined for COVID-19 and have to miss work. The coverage would benefit first responders and any employee in the medical field who had had direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. For more information, call, (800) 640-KEMI.

•An executive order waives the waiting period for people who are laid off because of COVID-19 and waives work search requirements for people on unemployment. For more information, visit, kcc.ky.gov.

•All child care facilities are closed except those with permission to operate for healthcare providers and first responders.

•All social gatherings where people would come together are prohibited. It includes all types of government gatherings, as well as church meetings and funerals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.