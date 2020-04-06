Please note: To add a closure, cancellation or change to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Statement from the Floyd County Health Department:

We have received reports of people continuing to operate as usual for in home services. Reports over the weekend note that several local churches continue to hold in-person or outside free services that do not meet social distancing. Things of concern are:

1. In-person church services across the county

2. Dog grooming services in McDowell

Please do your part and stop these practices. Failure to do so will result in an order from the health department to close your site. You cannot provide services that brings folks together and then spreads this virus and you cannot continue to provide in home services that brings people to your business or home location. To the people who continue to participate in these types of events, know that your actions are not what we need our citizens to do.

To those who are doing the right things, we thank you. Your actions are making a difference.

Helping our healthcare workers

•Kentuckians and businesses that have personal protective equipment like gloves, face shields, gowns, masks, respirators and shoe covers that healthcare workers could use are asked to please donate them. To donate, call, (800) GIVE-PPE or visit, giveppe.ky.gov. Donations may also be dropped off at all Kentucky State Police Posts, including Post 9 in Pikeville.

• Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg, ARH Our Lady of the Way in Martin and McDowell ARH seek donations of audio and visual baby monitors to help them conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, and homemade face masks made to healthcare standards. The hospitals issued designs for those face masks on their Facebook pages. Donations may be dropped off at the front entrance of these hospitals. Signs are posted in these areas.

Fundraisers

•The Floyd County Bar Association is collecting donations that will be distributed to food pantries serving Floyd County. Donations may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•Statewide Press is hosting a “Feed Your Family to Help Care for the Floyd County Animal Shelter” fundraiser and is taking pre-orders through April 15 for fully cooked, dry smoked spiral hams. The average cost is $25 for a 6-9 lb. ham and $30 for a 9-11 lb. ham. Make checks payable to Floyd County Animal Shelter. Mail checks to State Wide Press, 153 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653 or drop it off at Statewide Press on April 2 and April 9 in an envelope with your name, cell number and ham size (ring doorbell). Hams will be distributed on April 17 at the business, with social distancing required.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation hosting a fundraiser to help meet COVID-19 needs that are currently not being met by existing non-profit, local, state and federal programs. The funds will be distributed via grant applications, and amounts available depend on the number of donations received. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail it to: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The state launched a Team Kentucky Fund, a nonprofit fundraiser that will help people impacted by the virus. For more information, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Restaurants and Businesses

•Shopping at businesses that are open in Floyd County is limited to one person per family or group. Exceptions are possible for elderly or disabled residents who need help shopping or children, only when there is no childcare available.

•The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, with partners Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Invest 606, is seeking applications from businesses for the new Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund. Grants of up to $3,000 will be awarded to locally-owned businesses. The deadline to apply is April 17. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi or email, shane.barton@uky.edu.

•The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program is available at any SBA 7(a) lender through any participating (bank) or credit union. It will be open to independent contractors and self-employed individuals on April 10. It provides funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs or funds for mortgages, rent and utilities. These funds can be “fully forgiven.” No personal or collateral guarantees are required. For complete details, visit, sba.gov.

•Resources for small businesses are available online at, https://bit.ly/2QGBBAO

•Prestonsburg Merchants have launched an Easter egg hunt, putting eggs in windows for children to find while window shopping. Residential homes are also participating. The businesses and residents are also hosting a “bear hunt” for teddy bears. For more information, visit Shop Prestonsburg on Facebook.

•Most Floyd County restaurants and “non-essential” businesses are closed to in-person traffic, but they are still offering drive-through services, curbside services or deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•SOAR and its partner Symbiosis Media Group have launched Run Munch, a user-friendly software to help restaurants provide online ordering, establish a website and integrate their Facebook page. The company is waiving some up-front costs for this service. For more information, visit, https://www.thereisafuture.org/…/20…/3/28/s-medias-run-munch.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses in the county to review resources available to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic at, kychamber.com/coronavirus.

•Gearheart Communications asks its customers to reduce unnecessary internet usage, reporting a 60 percent increase in usages because adults and children are now spending more time at home. The company asks customers to limit video streams, reduce input of their streaming devices to standard definition, turn off streams when they are not in use, turn off background downloads on cell phones, to use television instead of internet when possible and avoid large downloads while gaming. The company offers a 24-7 help line, (606) 478-HELP.

Food needs

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•The federal income guidelines to qualify for emergency food from food pantries have changed to allow more people to qualify.

•Clients of all local food pantries should wait outside in their vehicle when they arrive to pick up food. Volunteers will bring food out to vehicles. To volunteer, donate or seek help from food pantries, call:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3545 Kentucky Route 122 Suite 101

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 KY 404 David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 587-2209

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards to grocery stores for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The district is delivering four meals (two breakfast and two lunch) per student on Mondays and Wednesdays and two meals (one breakfast and lunch) on Friday. To request food, call the following schools between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

•Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671

•Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165

•Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272

•Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280

•Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420

•Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200

•May Valley at, (606) 285-0883

•Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634

•Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891

•Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252

•Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634

•South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175

Employment needs

•Teleworks USA partners with businesses all over the country to recruit employees for work-from-home jobs that are available. It also hosts virtual job fairs for Eastern Kentucky residents. For more information, visit, teleworksusa.com, or call the Pikeville hub at, (606) 438-5535 or the Hazard hub at, (606) 435-8494. More information is also available at the Digital Career Center at, (606) 391-6391. More information is also available on the Teleworks USA Facebook page.

•Kentucky Career Center JobSight locations are closed to the public, but services are still available over the phone for people who need help with unemployment, one-one-one assistance, job leads, resume preparation and other services. For more information, call (606) 789-2857 in Floyd, Pike, Johnson and other counties or (606) 436-3161 in Perry County.

•The East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program has more than a dozen programs to help people who are unemployed. For more information, visit, ekcep.org or call, (606) 436-5751. More information is also available on the center’s Facebook page.

•Shaping Our Appalachian Region is compiling a list of resources for residents, including those who are unemployed. For more information, visit thereisafuture.org/covid19 or visit the organization on Facebook.

•Unemployment benefits have been expanded to include eligibility for independent contractors, self-employed, freelance workers, substitute teachers, child care workers employed by churches and nonprofits, as well as those who left their job for “good cause” because of reasons risk of exposure or due to caring for a family with affected by the virus. Residents may visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Residents may visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Those who need help, can call locally at, (888) 503-1423 or the state hotline at, (502) 564-2900.

People whose last names begin with the letters A-D should start their claim on Sundays.

People whose last names begin with the letters E-H should start their claim on Mondays.

People whose last names begin with the letters I-L should start their claim on Tuesdays.

People whose last names begin with the letters M-P should start their claim on Wednesdays. People whose last names begin with the letters Q-U should start their claim on Thursdays.

People whose last names begin with the letters V-Z should start their claim on Friday.

People who missed their appointed day to file a claim can start it on Fridays.

Events, Meetings, Entertainment

•The City of Prestonsburg will hold its spring cleanup on the week of April 13. Starting on April 10, residents should call (606) 886-2335 to schedule a pickup. The items will be sprayed with bleach water a day prior to pickup.

•The Floyd County Extension District Board will hold a special meeting via video conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13. The public may access this meeting online at, meet.uky.edu/khackwor/y5blmn9h. People who have trouble joining the meeting online may call (855) 526-4412 and join under conference ID number 1727138. For more information, call the extension office at, (606) 886-2668.

•The Floyd County Emergency & Rescue Squad has cancelled all Moving Water Rescue Training courses scheduled to take place in April and May.

•The Mountain Arts Center is temporarily closed to the public and shows have been cancelled, and/or postponed. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page.

Local Government

•The Social Security offices in Floyd County is closed to the public. Checks will still be distributed. For more information, call, (888) 450-4538.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, is suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Community Center in Langley is closed.

•Floyd County Child Support is closed to the public, but child support payments are still due. All payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is changing its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those who wish to visit the district should call, (606) 889-9800 first.

•The Floyd County Courthouse is closed to public entry until further notice. If you have any issues to discuss with the county attorney, property valuation administrator's office, sheriff's department or the office of judge-executive, please call those respective offices over the phone. People can renew their vehicle registrations, file deeds and marriage certificates through the drive through at the courthouse.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Service, located on Ky. 321 in Prestonsburg, is closed to the public, but staff are still offering services there, as well as offering classes online. A drop-off area for packages and soil samples is located near the canopy at the building. For more information, call (606) 886-2668.

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•The Floyd County Public Library branches in Prestonsburg and Eastern are temporarily closed. For more information, visit the library branches on Facebook.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

Parks and recreation

•All Kentucky State Parks, including Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, are now open for daytime use only, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All lodges, cabins, campgrounds and playgrounds are closed. Refunds will be given for upcoming reservations. Food service is also suspended until further notice. Outdoor recreation is available, but social distancing must be practiced.

•The B-Line and Briar Patch trails at Sugarcamp are closed or detoured. They lead into the state park’s campground, which is closed.

•County-owned parks at Garrett, Auxier, Wayland, Minnie, Abner and Stumbo Park in Allen are closed to the public. People may still use walking tracks at these parks, but only if they practice social distancing •Playgrounds in Prestonsburg are closed to the public, but parks remain open for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities.

•At StoneCrest Golf Course, patrons are required to check in at the turnaround at the entrance and will be given instructions. Tee times are mandatory and golfers can’t arrive than 20 minutes prior to their tee time. For more information, call (606) 886-1006.

•The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the Corps’ information office, Picnic Hollow, which is located near the dam, the shoreline campground, which is located near the old Girl Scouts camp, as well as the Corps of Engineers restrooms at Dewey Lake are closed to the public at this time. Shelter reservations in Picnic Hollow and the Downstream Area have also been restricted until May 15. Refunds are being issued through, recreation.gov for customers who have already reserved picnic areas. There are opportunities for fishing and hiking. Social distancing is required. For more information, call, (606) 886-6709.

Police and court cases

•In an emergency, dial 911.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department has temporarily closed its branch office in McDowell, but its main office remains open in Prestonsburg, with some restrictions. Deputies are conducting routine security checks at businesses and churches. Those who’d like to add a church or business to the routine check service should call the office Monday through Friday at, (606) 886-8965. For law enforcement services, call, (606) 886-6171.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Martin Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services. Office staff will still process accident reports from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 285-3062.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the circuit clerk’s driver’s licenses office is closed to in-person services. All participants of a proceeding, including parties and attorneys, must be allowed to participate remotely. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. Eviction filings will not be accepted by the circuit court clerk until 30 days after the order expires pursuant to federal and state moratoriums on evictions and public health and safety concerns. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.

Taxes

•State and federal income taxes deadlines have been extended from April 15 to July 15.

•The state has extended property tax payments until May 15. Floyd County residents wanting to pay their property taxes over the phone may call, (606) 886-8965.

• Prestonsburg is suspending net profit taxes for businesses until July 15.

Community Resources and Services

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center closed its Day Training programs to participants because of COVID-19, including the one in Auxier in Floyd County, but gardening supplies, flowers and other items cared for by participants who have Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities are available to purchase. For more information, call, (606) 886-8572.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. Floyd County residents who know of senior citizens that could benefit from C.O.A.S.T. should call, (606) 886-8965.

•The Big Sandy Regional Interagency Council published a Regional Resource Directory, providing phone numbers to help people find agencies that could help them fill emergency needs like food, clothing and housing. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RIAC Facebook page.

•Gearheart Communications has opened free wifi access spots in the parking lot on the right side of the Mountain Arts Center. No password is needed. Visitors must stay in their cars and maintain social distancing.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office is closed in Floyd County, but staff are still helping people over the phone. The enrollment for crisis heating help has been extended through April 30. For assistance, residents in Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties should call, (606) 874-3595 in Floyd County or visit, bsacap.org.

Utilities

•Southern Water and Sewer District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities. The district is willing to help customers make arrangements to pay late bills. Those who have trouble paying their bills should call the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at, (606) 377-9296. This office is open to the public, but entrance is limited to two people at a time. People can still pay their bills via mail, at the office drop box (checks and money orders only) and online at, southernwatersewerdistrict.com. For more information, visit the district's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy RECC announces that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. In Paintsville, the drive-through lobby is closed. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•AEP Kentucky Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

Education

•GearUp East Kentucky is offering a text service to provide information and updates from Gear Up. To join, text (606) 824-0653.

•The deadline for scholarships at Big Sandy Community and Technical College has been extended. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3dZ8DWF or call Leslie Bays at, (606) 886-7391 or Jimmy Wright at, (606) 886-7347.

•Free ebooks and library resources for all ages are available online at, openlibrary.org, and, kyvl.org.

•Floyd County Schools is offering a guidance counselor line for students who’d like to speak with someone about concerns or school matters. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•Prestonsburg businesses are hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

Churches and funeral homes

•St. Martha Catholic Church has cancelled all services. A priest is available to provide mass privately, is available for confessions and emergency pastoral care, as well as prayer by phone. For more information, call, (606) 874-9526.

•Hall Funeral Home, Carter Funeral Home and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home are adhering to state mandates to hold only private funerals and private burials. Funerals are limited to immediate family members only. Hall Funeral Home is offering virtual funerals for families that request them.

Health Care

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•People who are worried, but well, should stay home or call the state hotline at, (800) 722-5725. People who are ill, but, if not for COVID-19, would not have sought care at an ER or hospital, should call their hospital or doctor’s office. People who are sick and have an emergency should call their doctor and seek medical care. For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Big Sandy Healthcare

•All Big Sandy Healthcare clinics offer telephone and telehealth visits. To schedule a telehealth or telephone visit, call the Eula Hall Health Center in Floyd County at, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886, 1242. To schedule a visit at the Physicians for Women and Families in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. To schedule a visit in Pike County, call the Pikeville Community Health Center at, (606) 637-6377 or the Shelby Valley Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare vision clinics are closed. People with eye emergencies are urged to call Dr. Jerald F. Combs Eye Clinic at the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry at, (606) 218-5540.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare

•Highlands ARH reports that its general surgery clinic has moved from the Archer Clinic to the main hospital, second floor, Suite 2146 with the urology clinic.

•ARH has closed all after hours and weekend clinics, but clinics are still open on week days. Hometown is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salyersville is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harold is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Internal medicine clinics at the hospital are also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Telehealth is also available.

•ARH is offering a hotline, (606) 439-7100, which is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, for any person who thinks he/she has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms. More information is also available at, arhcovid19.com.

•ARH is offering a drive-through viral respiratory clinic behind the Archer Clinic at 400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

•No visitation is permitted at Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH except in end-of-life situations and in the cancer clinics where patients need assistance. All visitors must have their temperature taken before entering the building. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units.

Pikeville Medical Center

•Pikeville Medical Center has a one-person per visitor policy in all areas, and screening is required for all visitors. All visitors in the hospitals must have a visitor’s badge, available at the information desk. Stairwells are closed and open only on the second floor of the hospital.

• At PMC clinics and outpatient facilities, patients may wait in their car for their appointment and receive a text when it’s time to come in. For this service, patients may sign up in the waiting room of the clinic.

•PMC offers telehealth services for primary care services. If you’re a telehealth candidate, primary care offices will contact patients to schedule an appointment.

•PMC opened a new drive-through lab service at the diagnostic center in Pikeville. For more information, visit the hospital’s Facebook page.

Kings Daughters Medical Center

•Kings Daughters Medical Center implemented a no visitation policy, and no visitors will be allowed in the hospital or any of its medical facilities. There are exceptions, however, for a healthy adult parent of a child patient, a healthy adult visitor for a surgical patient for up to 24 hours, one healthy adult visitor is permitted in the pre-delivery and post-partum areas and in end-of-life situations, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis. No visitors are permitted in the emergency room, but the emergency room is still serving patients with emergencies.

•Kings Daughters is now offering telehealth for patients. For more information, contact the local physician’s office or call the Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999

•Kings Daughters established a hotline, (812) 801-8010 for patients who have visited an area of concern or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. The hotline is open seven days a week.

•Kings Daughters suspended all walk-in appointments for medical imaging, cardiopulmonary rehab classes and other programs.

•Kings Daughters asks patients who don’t feel well and plan to visit a primary care, specialty care or urgent care clinics to call the Care 24/7 service first at, (606) 408-8999 or (606) 844-324-2200.

UK Healthcare

•UK HealthCare implemented a no visitation policy, with exceptions. One person is permitted to be with someone giving birth. Pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians. Nursery and neonatal intensive care patients may have a parent and a significant other visit, if that person is cleared by a doctor. Patients at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors. Patients with metal issues or who have a home caregiver may have one visitor. One visitor is permitted for patients undergoing surgery. Once visitors leave the patient’s room, he/she must leave the hospital. One person may accompany an emergency room patients. Access is denied to any person who fails screening.

•UK HealthCare is offering telehealth. For more information, call, (859) 257-1000 or, for urgent matters, (833) 739-0225. For more information, visit ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19.

The Floyd County Health Department

•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering "essential services" like WIC and "emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections." Most WIC services and the HANDS services can be completed over the phone. Emergency vaccines will be provided and abnormal cancer screenings will be addressed. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department's Facebook page.

Appalachian Hospice Care

Appalachian Hospice Care reports that it is continuing to provide essential end-of-life services to residents of Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Pike counties. It provides skilled nursing services, medication and dosage changes, medical equipment and supplies, spiritual care and grief counseling and personal care to patients who are hesitant about leaving their home. For more information, call (606) 432-2112.

Family medicine

•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg, is offering tele-health options for people in need of care. For more information, visit Frontier Medical Associates on Facebook or call, (606) 886-1173 or (606) 886-6622.

Dentists

•Dental offices are now only permitted to be open for emergency procedures. All chiropractors are closed.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare Dental Clinics are open for dental emergencies and it is offering virtual dental visits for other issues. Dental emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth extraction, infection, dry socket, dental abscesses, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with a tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires if causing pain or affecting eating. For more information, call (606) 587-2800, or (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242 for the Mud Creek Clinic in Grethel or (606) 639-3135 for the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic in Pikeville.

Mental Health and substance abuse help

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is offering telehealth for patients in several counties. For more information, call, (606) 886-4350 in Prestonsburg, (606) 285-3142 in Martin and (606) 452-2900 in Wheelwright.

•Big Sandy Healthcare is now offering telehealth visits for mental health. New and current patients may call, (606) 263-6190 to schedule an appointment.

•Hope in the Mountains, Prestonsburg, is not accepting new patients and has also discontinued in-person visitations, passes and attendance at community self-help meetings through the month of March. For more information, visit hopeinthemountains.org.

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, which serves addicts in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Inez, Salyersville, as well as other cities, is now offering resources online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

Pharmacies

•Walmart, Prestonsburg, has updated its pharmacy hours. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on week days, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pharmacy is open at 6 a.m. for senior citizens and those who have higher risk of COVID-19. The pharmacy is also offering curbside pickup. Request curbside when you call the pharmacy at, (606) 886-1100.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare pharmacies are open. Patients are asked to call before coming to the entrance of a pharmacy. For the pharmacy in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. For the pharmacy in Grethel, call, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242. For pharmacies in Pike County, call, (606) 637-6377 at Pikeville or (606) 639-3135 in Shelby Valley.

•ARH pharmacies are offering curbside pickup, deliveries and mail order. For more information, call, (606) 886-7685 in Prestonsburg and (606) 789-3670 in Paintsville. Those who want mail-order prescriptions may call, (888) 654-0015.

•PMC offers a 24-7 drive through service at its pharmacy in Pikeville.

•Value-Med Pharmacy, Prestonsburg, offers drive through service.

•Parkview Pharmacy has closed its lobby. It offers drive-through services. For more information, call, (606) 377-2117.

•The Lackey Family Pharmacy, Lackey, has a mobile app for customers. For more information, visit the pharmacy on Facebook.

•Howard Family Pharmacy is offering drive through. For more information, call, (606) 949-4800 in Allen and, (606) 358-4800 in Eastern.

•McDowell Professional Pharmacy offers curbside service. From the parking lot, call, (606) 377-1088 or text your name and vehicle description to (606) 268-2241. Deliveries are available to those who call before 10 a.m.

•East Kentucky Drug, Ivel, offers curbside service. Patients are asked to call ahead prior to pick up to give staff adequate time to prepare medications. Patients may call from the parking lot to drop off and pick up prescriptions, make purchases, pay bills or receive immunizations. For more information, call, (606) 479-3784.

Blood donations needed

• In response to reports that the Kentucky blood supply has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wheelwright Lodge #889 is encouraging Floyd County residents to donate blood. Floyd County residents who would like to honor the Wheelwright Lodge’s request to help the Kentucky Blood Center can donate blood at the following locations and dates:

•Kentucky Blood Center, Pikeville

•April 8, Walmart, Prestonsburg

•April 10, Highland ARH, Prestonsburg

To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

Other useful information

•Kentuckians are not permitted to travel to other states. Out-of-state residents who travel into the state must quarantine for 14 days.

•For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

•Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at (800) 722-5725 or their local health care provider.

•To report possible price gouging, call, (888) 432-9257 or visit, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call (833) 597-2337 or (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.