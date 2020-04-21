COVID-19 testing available Floyd County residents may obtain COVID-19 tests at the following locations:

•Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 889-6397 before showing up.

•Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin: Please call, (606) 285-0681 before showing up.

•Big Sandy Health Care: Provides testing only for its patients. Please call (606) 886-8546 before showing up.

•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 886-1173 before showing up.

•Little Clinic, Shelby Valley High School, Pikeville: Please visit, krogerhealth.com/covidtesting to register.

Donations needed

•The East Kentucky House of Hope (Floyd County Homeless Shelter) seeks donations of indoor and outdoor games and activities, gardening supplies, craft supplies, books, music or other items that could help its clients. The clients have limited opportunities to engage in productive activities and access resources because of social distancing guidelines required because of COVID-19. To help, reach out to the East Kentucky House of Hope on Facebook or call, (606) 949-2018.

•ARH launched an emergency assistance fund for employees who are impacted by COVID-19. The fund will help employees who lose their primary residence, face financial hardships with death of an employee or immediate family member or care required for an employee or immediate family member, as well as utility assistance, help with mortgage or rent, help buying groceries or other financial hardship caused by the virus.

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center seeks handmade of disposable masks for its residential treatment programs. Churches, individuals and organizations who are willing to help should call, Christy Hicks at, (606) 886-8572 or mail the donations to, 104 South Front Ave., Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•Blood donations are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

•Personal protective equipment like gloves, face shields, gowns, masks, respirators and shoe covers that healthcare workers could use may be donated by calling, (800) GIVE-PPE or dropped off at Kentucky State Police Post Post 9 in Pikeville.

•ARH seeks donations of audio and visual baby monitors and homemade face masks made to healthcare standards. For details, visit Facebook pages of ARH hospitals.

•The Floyd County Bar Association seeks donations for food pantries serving Floyd County. They may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation seeks donations to help meet COVID-19 needs that are not met by other programs. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•To donate to the Team Kentucky Fund to help people impacted by COVID-19, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov. Announcements

•Floyd County Schools is conducting a survey to determine how high school seniors want to celebrate graduation. High schools are reaching out to their seniors to get the surveys completed. Superintendent Danny Adkins suggested virtual graduations, a drive-through graduation or other options. For more information, seniors should call their school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•Pikeville Medical Center will implement a "universal masking policy" for all of its facilities, beginning April 23. On that day, all non-clinical staff and visitors will be asked to wear cloth or surgical masks while on PMC properties.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is providing $40 vouchers to families who need funds to buy garden seeds and fertilizers. The program is open from April 27 through May 1, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are gone. Floyd County callers are asked to leave a message with their name, phone number or email address at, (606) 874-3595, ext. 20, starting April 27. No calls will be accepted prior to that date. Registration is also available online, starting April 27, at, bsacap.org/contact.

•Starting Wednesday, April 22, the Floyd County Extension Office will offer "grab-and-go" kits for people who want to make face masks. The kits contain all materials needed to make one mask and officials there report residents may pick up one kit for each person who needs a mask in their household, starting Wednesday. For more information, call, (606) 886-2668.

•The Mountain Arts Center is accepting nominations for the Appy Awards. For details, visit, macarts.co

•Students who live in the Suddenlink service area in Floyd County can qualify to receive free internet services through June 30. The offer is open to households with students in K-12 grades or those in college who do not have internet at home. Payment of a one-time installation fee is required, and the monthly service will be free until June 30. After that, it will cost $14.99 per month. For more information, call, (888) 633-0030 or visit, AlticeAdvantageInternet.com •Customers of Kentucky Power may qualify to receive up to $175 in assistance from the company’s THAW program. It’s open to customers who are experiencing hardships who have not gotten help from the HEART program this year. For details, call the Big Sandy Area Community Action Program at, (606) 874-3595.

•King’s Daughters, Prestonsburg, offers drive-through blood draws from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 408-8999.

•Residential recycling in Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, is suspended until further notice. Residential garbage pickup continues as normal.

•Floyd County Child Support is closed, but child support payments are still due. All payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter is taking animals by appointment and only emergency owner surrenders. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday frpand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

•State and federal income taxes are due July 15. •Floyd County property taxes are due May 15. To pay over the phone call, (606) 886-8965.

• Prestonsburg net profit taxes are due July 15.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•Gearheart Communications offers free wifi in the Mountain Arts Center parking lot.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office extended the crisis heating assistance through April 30. For help, call, (606) 874-3595 or visit, bsacap.org.

•Floyd County Schools offers a guidance counselor line for students. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•To report price gouging, call, (888) 432-9257 or visit, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call (833) 597-2337 or (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.

•For details on actions taken statewide and guidance, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov. Economic Stimulus Payments

•Taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 do not need to take action to receive the Economic Stimulus Payments. The IRS will send stimulus payments to those who filed 2019 returns to the bank account or mailing address used on those tax returns. Taxpayers who need to update their direct deposit information from their 2018 or 2019 tax return (and who have not yet received a tax refund) can update their information on the “Get my payment” link at irs.gov, under the Economic Impact Payments link.

•The Treasury Department launched a web portal so Americans who are not required to file tax returns because they had no income or their gross income is under $12,200 ($24.400 for married couples) can fill out a form to receive Economic Stimulus payments. These people who did not file a 2018 or 2019 return should visit, IRS.gov and click on the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” button. The tool will request basic information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send the Economic Impact Payments.

•SSI recipients will receive automatic Economic Stimulus payments from the Treasury Department no later than early May. Those who do not have children do not have to take action. Those with children under age 17 are asked to fill out forms at, www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

•Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.

•The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Remember, the IRS will not call , text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information – even related to the economic impact payments. Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.

•Stimulus checks will be garnished for people who owe child support. Closures, cancellations, changes

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual awards banquet, set to be held May 21, until the fall. The chamber moved to 200 Irene Street, Suite 202 in Prestonsburg and its email address has changed to, chamber@floydcountykentucky.com. The chamber’s mailing address is P.O. Box 1508, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

• The Downstream Recreation Area at Dewey Lake is closed until further notice. Boating, fishing still available on the lake. Social distancing required.

• The Prestonsburg Healthcare James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament, scheduled for May 9, is postponed.

•The waste tire collection event, set to be held in June in Floyd County, is postponed.

•The Floyd County Emergency & Rescue Squad cancelled Moving Water Rescue Training courses scheduled to take place in April and May. . Meetings

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY. Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents: Middle Creek Community Food Pantry Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department) Phone: (606) 886-3606 Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry Address: 22 Main St Allen Phone: (606) 874-9859 Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer Phone: (502) 517-9233 St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David Phone: (606) 886-2513 Prater Creek Food Pantry Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville Phone: (606) 794-7945 Auxier Food Pantry Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602 Phone: (606) 886-0709 Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg Phone: 606-506-5101 God’s Appalachian Partnership Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell Phone: 606-377-0332 Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel Phone: (606) 213-8514 Sisters of Hope Food Pantry Address: Main Street, Garrett Phone: (606) 371-0754 Unemployment assistance

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•To file for unemployment, visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Those who need help, can call locally at, (888) 297-7054 or the state hotline at, (502) 564-2900.

•Teleworks USA offers resources for job seekers and home-based employment. For details, call, (606) 438-5535 or visit, teleworksusa.com.

•Kentucky Career Center JobSight provides helps filing for unemployment, job leads, resume preparation and other services. For more information, call, (606) 789-2857.

•The East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program has more than a dozen programs to help people who are unemployed. For more information, visit, ekcep.org or call, (606) 436-5751.

•Shaping Our Appalachian Region is compiling a list of resources for residents, including those who are unemployed. For more information, visit thereisafuture.org/covid19. Small business assistance

•Applications for the Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund (up to $3,000 in grants or loans) will be open through April 17. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi or email, shane.barton@uky.edu.

•The Kentucky Small Business Development Center offers assistance resources for businesses at, kybizhelp.com. For a business coach, email info@kybizhelp.com or call, (888) 475-7232.

•SOAR offers an online business guide at, thereisafuture.org Legal resources •To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.