Events

•Prestonsburg will host an “Easter Bunny Ride with the Mayor” on at 2 p.m. on April 12. Residents are encouraged not to gather, and, social distancing is required and to watch from their homes or front yards. The route will be announced by the city on Friday.

•Prestonsburg has organized an “Anti-Parade,” to be held on Saturday. Social distancing is required. Residents are encouraged not to gather, and, to watch from their homes or front yards. The time of the parade will be announced by the city on Friday. People with classic cars who want to participate may call Shawn Woods at, (606) 226-0377.

•Prestonsburg Merchants are hosting an Easter egg hunt, putting eggs in windows for children to find while window shopping. Residential homes are also participating. The businesses and residents are also hosting a “bear hunt” for teddy bears. For more information, visit Shop Prestonsburg on Facebook.

•Prestonsburg is hosting a spring cleanup on April 13-17. Open only to city residents who call, (606) 886-2336 to schedule a pickup. If no one answers, leave your name, address and phone number. The city will not remove tires, construction debris, brush and paint (liquid form) during the cleanup. Employees will spray items at least one day prior to pickup.

•Teleworks USA is hosting virtual customer service and technical support workshops for people in need of employment on April 13-16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call, (606) 438-5535 or visit, bit.ly/2VcCaDf.

•Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office will provide 4-H Activity STEM kits with activities and resources beginning April 13. Can be mailed or picked up. For details, call, (606) 886-2668.

Closures and cancellations

• The Downstream Recreation Area at Dewey Lake is closed until further notice. Boating, fishing still available on the lake. Social distancing required.

• The year’s Governor’s Cup State Finals are cancelled.

• The Prestonsburg Healthcare James D. Adams Memorial Bass Tournament, scheduled for May 9, is postponed.

•The waste tire collection event, set to be held in June in Floyd County, is postponed.

•The Floyd County Emergency & Rescue Squad cancelled Moving Water Rescue Training courses scheduled to take place in April and May.

•The Appalachian Strings & Things Music Festival planned to be held by the Mountain Arts Center is postponed until 2021. The MAC is accepting nominations for the Appy Awards. For details, visit, macarts.com.

Announcements

•Shopping in stores is limited to one person per family.

•There is a ban on door-to-door solicitations.

•Kentuckians are not permitted to travel to other states. Out-of-state residents who travel into the state must quarantine for 14 days.

•Residential recycling in Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, is suspended until further notice. Residential garbage pickup continues as normal.

•Floyd County Child Support is closed, but child support payments are still due. All payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter is taking animals by appointment and only emergency owner surrenders. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•State and federal income taxes are due July 15.

•Floyd County property taxes are due May 15. To pay over the phone call, (606) 886-8965.

• Prestonsburg net profit taxes are due July 15.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offers Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T. to regularly check in with senior citizens who may be in need. For details, call, (606) 886-8965.

•Gearheart Communications offers free wifi in the Mountain Arts Center parking lot.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office extended the crisis heating assistance through April 30. For help, call, (606) 874-3595 or visit, bsacap.org.

•Floyd County Schools offers a guidance counselor line for students. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•To report price gouging, call, (888) 432-9257 or visit, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call (833) 597-2337 or (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.

•For details on actions taken statewide and guidance, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Meetings

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, offers meetings online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

•The Floyd County Extension District Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13. The public join by calling, (855) 526-4412 with conference ID number 1727138. For more information, call the extension office at, (606) 886-2668.

Donations needed

•Blood donations are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

•Personal protective equipment like gloves, face shields, gowns, masks, respirators and shoe covers that healthcare workers could use may be donated by calling, (800) GIVE-PPE or dropped off at Kentucky State Police Post Post 9 in Pikeville.

•ARH seeks donations of audio and visual baby monitors and homemade face masks made to healthcare standards. For details, visit Facebook pages of ARH hospitals.

•The Floyd County Bar Association seeks donations for food pantries serving Floyd County. They may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation seeks donations to help meet COVID-19 needs that are not met by other programs. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•To donate to the Team Kentucky Fund to help people impacted by COVID-19, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Food assistance

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•Ridgepoint Church offers food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Senior Citizens Centers are delivering meals to seniors in need. For more information, call the center serving your area or, (606) 886-9193.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. To request food, call the following school serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•The following pantries are serving Floyd County residents:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

Address: 3534 Ky. 122, Printer

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 Ky. 404, David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602 Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 213-8514

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754

Unemployment assistance

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•To file for unemployment, visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Those who need help, can call locally at, (888) 503-1423 or the state hotline at, (502) 564-2900.

•Teleworks USA offers resources for job seekers and home-based employment. For details, call, (606) 438-5535 or visit, teleworksusa.com.

•Kentucky Career Center JobSight provides helps filing for unemployment, job leads, resume preparation and other services. For more information, call, (606) 789-2857.

•The East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program has more than a dozen programs to help people who are unemployed. For more information, visit, ekcep.org or call, (606) 436-5751.

•Shaping Our Appalachian Region is compiling a list of resources for residents, including those who are unemployed. For more information, visit thereisafuture.org/covid19.

Small business assistance

•Applications for the Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund (up to $3,000 in grants or loans) will be open through April 17. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi or email, shane.barton@uky.edu.

•The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program provides funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs or funds for mortgages, rent and utilities. For complete details, visit, sba.gov.

•Resources for small businesses are available online at, https://bit.ly/2QGBBAO

•SOAR offers an online business guide at, thereisafuture.org

Legal resources

•To obtain a collision report from Prestonsburg Police, visit, buycrash.com or call, (606) 886-1010. The department is closed to the public for non-emergency services.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is open via appointment-only. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the driver’s licenses office are closed to in-person services. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. For more information, call, 606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.