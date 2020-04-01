Please note: To add a closure, cancellation or change to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Helping our healthcare workers

• Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg, ARH Our Lady of the Way in Martin and McDowell ARH are seeking donations of audio and visual baby monitors to help them conserve patient protective equipment, or PPE, and homemade face masks made to healthcare standards. The hospitals issued designs for those face masks on their Facebook pages. Donations may be dropped off at the front entrance of these hospitals. Signs are posted in these areas where donations are being accepted.

•McGuire Law Firm donated $50 to City Perk, Prestonsburg, to provide free coffee to ARH healthcare workers. To place a curbside order, call, (606) 506-5056.

Fundraisers

•The Floyd County Bar Association is collecting donations that will be distributed to food pantries serving Floyd County. Donations may be mailed via check to: Floyd County Bar Association, 120 North Front Avenue, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•Statewide Press is hosting a “Feed Your Family to Help Care for the Floyd County Animal Shelter” fundraiser and is taking pre-orders through April 15 for fully cooked, dry smoked spiral hams. The average cost is $25 for a 6-9 lb. ham and $30 for a 9-11 lb. ham. Make checks payable to Floyd County Animal Shelter. Mail checks to State Wide Press, 153 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653 or drop it off at Statewide Press on April 2 and April 9 in an envelope with your name, cell number and ham size (ring doorbell). Hams will be distributed on April 17 at the business, with social distancing required.

•The Floyd County Community Foundation hosting a fundraiser to help meet COVID-19 needs that are currently not being met by existing non-profit, local, state and federal programs. The funds will be distributed via grant applications, and amounts available depend on the number of donations received. To donate, visit, appalachanky.org/covid19.floyd or mail it to: Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.

•The state launched a Team Kentucky Fund, a nonprofit fundraiser that will help people impacted by the virus. For more information, visit the link at, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Food needs

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•The federal income guidelines to qualify for emergency food from food pantries have changed from 130 to 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Previously, the guidelines allowed a one-person household with an annual income of $16,588 (or $1,382 per month) to qualify. That one-person household threshold has been raised to $23,606 annually (or $1,967 per month).

For two-person household, the annual income threshold increased from $22,412 (or $1,868 per month) to $31,894 (or $2,658 per month). For three-person households, the annual income threshold increased from $28,236 (or $2,353 per month) to $40,182 (or $3,349 per month).

For four-person households, the annual income threshold increased from $34,060 (or $2,838 per month) to $48,470 (or $4,039 per month).

•Clients of all local food pantries should wait outside in their vehicle when they arrive to pick up food. Volunteers will bring food out to vehicles. To volunteer, donate or seek help from food pantries, call:

Middle Creek Community Food Pantry

Address: 657 Grannfitz Branch, Prestonsburg (next to the fire department)

Phone: (606) 886-3606

Jacob's Ladder Food Pantry

Address: 22 Main St Allen

Phone: (606) 874-9859

Cindy Parsons

Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry

3524 Ky. 122 Printer, KY 41655

Address: 3545 Kentucky Route 122 Suite 101

Phone: (502) 517-9233

St. Vincent Mission Food Pantry

Address: 6369 KY 404 David

Phone: (606) 886-2513

Prater Creek Food Pantry

Address: 1561 Mare Creek Road, Stanville

Phone: (606) 794-7945

Auxier Food Pantry

Address: 21 S. River St. Auxier, KY 41602

Phone: (606) 886-0709

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry

Address: South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Phone: 606-506-5101

God’s Appalachian Partnership

Address: 90 Big Bridge Road, McDowell

Phone: 606-377-0332

Mud Creek Clinic Food Pantry

Address: Ky. 979, behind Mud Creek Clinic, Grethel

Phone: (606) 587-2209

Sisters of Hope Food Pantry

Address: Main Street, Garrett

Phone: (606) 371-0754

•Floyd County Schools provide free meals to children age 1 to 18. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. On April 6, the district will start delivering four meals (two breakfast and two lunch) per student on Mondays and Wednesday and two meals (one breakfast and lunch) on Friday. To request food, call the following schools between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

•Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671

•Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165

•Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272

•Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280

•Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420

•Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200

•May Valley at, (606) 285-0883

•Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634

•Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891

•Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252

•Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634

•South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers #FocusFood gift cards to grocery stores for its students. For more information, call, (606) 886-3863.

Restaurants and Businesses

•Starting April 3, small businesses with 500 or fewer employees (including nonprofits and veterans organizations) and sole proprietorships may apply for the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program at any SBA 7(a) lender through any participating federally insured depository institution (bank) or credit union. It will be open to independent contractors and self-employed individuals on April 10. This program will provide funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits, funds for interest payments on mortgages, rent and utilities. These funds can be “fully forgiven,” and at least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll. Loan payments will be deferred for six months. No personal or collateral guarantees are required. No fees will be charged by the government or lenders for the program. Forgiveness of the loan is based on the employer maintaining “or quickly rehring” employees and maintaining their salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time head count declines or if salaries and wages decrease. For complete details, visit the Small Business Association website at, sba.gov.

•Prestonsburg Merchants have launched an Easter egg hunt, putting eggs in windows for children to find while window shopping. Residential homes are also participating. For more information, visit Shop Prestonsburg on Facebook.

•Most Floyd County restaurants and “non-essential” businesses are closed to in-person traffic, but they are still offering drive-through services, curbside services or deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•Businesses in Prestonsburg are now offering a “Bear Hunt,” placing teddy bears on or near their storefronts for people to find. For more information, visit the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page.

•SOAR and its partner Symbiosis Media Group have launched Run Munch, a user-friendly software to help restaurants provide online ordering, establish a website and integrate their Facebook page. The company is waiving some up-front costs for this service. For more information, visit, https://www.thereisafuture.org/…/20…/3/28/s-medias-run-munch.

•The Floyd County Health Department offers guidance and examples of signage available for essential services that are permitted to stay open. Businesses may use these resources to meet the posting guidelines on social distancing. For more information, call environmental services at, (606) 886-2788.

•Low interest federal loans are available to businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. To apply, visit, disaster.sba.gov/ela.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses in the county to review resources available to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic at, kychamber.com/coronavirus.

•Gearheart Communications asks its customers to reduce unnecessary internet usage, reporting a 60 percent increase in usages because adults and children are now spending more time at home. The company asks customers to limit video streams, reduce input of their streaming devices to standard definition, turn off streams when they are not in use, turn off background downloads on cell phones, to use television instead of internet when possible and avoid large downloads while gaming. The company offers a 24-7 help line, (606) 478-HELP.

•Food City is changing its hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. only for customers age 65 and older. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

•Walmart is adjusting its store hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart and its pharmacy will be open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 one hour prior to opening for senior citizens who are age 60 or older.

•Appalachian Wireless changed its hours so that from 11 a.m. to noon on week days, stores are open only for customers age 60 and older and other vulnerable individuals. The stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all others, with social distancing required. Bill pay is available at, appalachianwireless.com or by calling, (800) 438-2355, or mailed. On March 13, it adopted the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" and promises to waive late fees for those having financial difficulty because of COVID-19 for 60 days and pledges not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay due to disruptions caused by the virus. Those in need of that service may call, (800) 438-2355.

Employment needs

•Kentucky Teleworks links local residents to work-from-home jobs, and there are jobs available. For details, call, (606) 438-5535.

•Kentucky JobSight services are still providing assistance over the phone and virtually. For more information, call, (606) 337-3044.

•Unemployment benefits have been expanded to include eligibility for independent contractors, self-employed, freelance workers, substitute teachers, child care workers employed by churches and nonprofits, as well as those who left their job for “good cause” because of reasons risk of exposure or due to caring for a family with affected by the virus. Residents may visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim online. Local residents who need assistance with filing for unemployment may do so by calling, (502) 875-0042. Claimants may also call the state unemployment help line at, (502) 564-2900 or, to request a second benefit payment, (877) 369-5984.

People whose last names begin with the letters A-D should start their claim on Sundays.

People whose last names begin with the letters E-H should start their claim on Mondays.

People whose last names begin with the letters I-L should start their claim on Tuesdays.

People whose last names begin with the letters M-P should start their claim on Wednesdays. People whose last names begin with the letters Q-U should start their claim on Thursdays.

People whose last names begin with the letters V-Z should start their claim on Friday.

People who missed their appointed day to file a claim can start it on Fridays.

Events, Meetings, Entertainment

•The Floyd County Extension District Board will hold a special meeting via video conference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13. The public may access this meeting online at, meet.uky.edu/khackwor/y5blmn9h. People who have trouble joining the meeting online may call (855) 526-4412 and join under conference ID number 1727138. For more information, call the extension office at, (606) 886-2668.

•The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has canceled the 2020 Adopt-a-Highway event. For more information, visit the link at, transportation.ky.gov.

•The City of Prestonsburg will hold its spring cleanup on the week of April 13. Residents should call (606) 886-2335 to schedule a pickup. The items will be sprayed with bleach water a day prior to pickup.

•The Floyd County Spring Cleanup, previously set for April 6, will be rescheduled.

•The Park Day cleanup scheduled for April 4 at the Middle Creek National Battlefield is canceled and will be rescheduled.

•The City of Prestonsburg Easter Egg hunt has been cancelled.

•The Big Sandy Senior Games have been postponed until September.

•The Mountain Arts Center is temporarily closed to the public and shows have been cancelled, and/or postponed. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page.

Local Government

•The Social Security offices in Floyd County is closed to the public. Checks will still be distributed. For more information, call, (888) 450-4538.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, will be suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Cardboard recycling for businesses is still available, Mayor Les Stapleton said. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Community Center in Langley is closed.

•Floyd County Child Support is closed to the public, but child support payments are still due. All payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is changing its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those who wish to visit the district should call, (606) 889-9800 first.

•The Floyd County Courthouse is closed to public entry until further notice. If you have any issues to discuss with the county attorney, property valuation administrator's office, sheriff's department or the office of judge-executive, please call those respective offices over the phone. People can renew their vehicle registrations, file deeds and marriage certificates through the drive through at the courthouse.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Service, located on Ky. 321 in Prestonsburg, is closed to the public, but staff are still offering services there. A drop-off area for packages and soil samples is located near the canopy at the building. For more information, call (606) 886-2668.

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•The Floyd County Public Library branches in Prestonsburg and Eastern are temporarily closed. For more information, visit the library branches on Facebook. The Prestonsburg branch is offering a virtual Storytime on Fridays at noon.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

Parks and recreation

•City and county leaders are required to shut down parks and playgrounds where people are not practicing social distancing.

•Playgrounds in Prestonsburg are closed to the public, but parks remain open for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities.

•All events at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park are cancelled, but the park is open for outdoor recreational activities with social distancing required and it offers curbside pickup of food at the May Lodge. The park is offering “Wildlife Wednesday” videos on Facebook.

•The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the Corps’ information office, Picnic Hollow, which is located near the dam, the shoreline campground, which is located near the old Girl Scouts camp, as well as the Corps of Engineers restrooms at Dewey Lake are closed to the public at this time. Shelter reservations in Picnic Hollow and the Downstream Area have also been restricted until May 15. Refunds are being issued through, recreation.gov for customers who have already reserved picnic areas. The Downstream Recreational Area at Dewey Lake is still open, as are opportunities for fishing and hiking. Social distancing is required. For more information, call, (606) 886-6709.

Police and court cases

•In an emergency, dial 911.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department has temporarily closed its branch office in McDowell because of COVID-19, but its main office remains open in Prestonsburg, with some restrictions. Deputies are conducting routine security checks at businesses and churches. Those who’d like to add a church or business to the routine check service should call the office Monday through Friday at, (606) 886-8965. For law enforcement services, call, (606) 886-6171.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Martin Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services. Office staff will still process accident reports from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 285-3062.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

• The Floyd County Judicial Center and the circuit clerk’s driver’s licenses office is closed to in-person services with limited exceptions. All participants of a proceed, including parties and attorneys, must be allowed to participate remotely. Most court cases are being postponed. Citizens who need to renew their drivers license will have a 90-day extension. Eviction filings will not be accepted by the circuit court clerk until 30 days after the order expires pursuant to federal and state moratoriums on evictions and public health and safety concerns. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.

Taxes

•State and federal income taxes deadlines have been extended from April 15 to July 15.

•The state has extended property tax payments until May 15. Floyd County residents wanting to pay their property taxes over the phone may call, (606) 886-8965.

• Prestonsburg is suspending net profit taxes for businesses until July 15.

Community Resources and Services

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center closed its Day Training programs to participants because of COVID-19, including the one in Auxier in Floyd County, but gardening supplies, flowers and other items cared for by participants who have Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities are available to purchase. For more information, call, (606) 886-8572.

•The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is still offering its Check On A Senior Today, or C.O.A.S.T., program. A department employee calls senior citizens who are enrolled to check on them and the department also provides well checks for seniors who may be in need. Floyd County residents who know of senior citizens that could benefit from C.O.A.S.T. should call, (606) 886-8965.

•The Big Sandy Regional Interagency Council published a Regional Resource Directory, providing phone numbers to help people find agencies that could help them fill emergency needs like food, clothing and housing. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RIAC Facebook page.

•Gearheart Communications has opened free wifi access spots in the parking lot on the right side of the Mountain Arts Center. No password is needed. Visitors must stay in their cars and maintain social distancing.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is partnering with Layne’s ACE Hardware to help Floyd County resident take care of their land. The business offers rentals for tillers, log splitters, weedeaters and other tools. “Check out their rates and let them know that you are a resident of Floyd County,” the district reported.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office is closed in Floyd County, but staff are still helping people over the phone. The agency is rescheduling its garden seed program from the first week of April until May 4-8. The enrollment for crisis heating help has been extended through April 30. For assistance, residents in Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties should call, (606) 789-3641.

Utilities

•Southern Water and Sewer District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities. The district is willing to help customers make arrangements to pay late bills. Those who have trouble paying their bills should call the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at, (606) 377-9296. This office is open to the public, but entrance is limited to two people at a time. People can still pay their bills via mail, at the office drop box (checks and money orders only) and online at, southernwatersewerdistrict.com. For more information, visit the district's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy RECC announces that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. In Paintsville, the drive-through lobby is closed. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•AEP Kentucky Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

Education

•The National Emergency Library has been enacted, offering free ebooks for all ages, including adults. There is no waiting for returns. All ebooks are unlimited user access and you can have up to 10 at a time for a 14 day loan period. For details, visit, openlibrary.org.

•Floyd County Schools is offering a guidance counselor line for students who’d like to speak with someone about concerns or school matters. It’s open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (606) 886-4546.

•All local students now have free access to the Kentucky Virtual Library, which is available online at kyvl.org.

•Prestonsburg businesses are hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

Churches and funeral homes

•St. Martha Catholic Church has cancelled all services. A priest is available to provide mass privately, is available for confessions and emergency pastoral care, as well as prayer by phone. For more information, call, (606) 874-9526.

•Hall Funeral Home, Carter Funeral Home and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home are adhering to state mandates to hold only private funerals and private burials. Funerals are limited to immediate family members only. Hall Funeral Home is offering virtual funerals for families that request them.

Health Care

•To apply for SNAP, or to apply for Medicaid and SNAP at one time, call, (855) 306-8959. To apply for Medicaid only, call, (855) 459-6328.

•People who are worried, but well, should stay home or call the state hotline at, (800) 722-5725. People who are ill, but, if not for COVID-19, would not have sought care at an ER or hospital, should call their hospital or doctor’s office. People who are sick and have an emergency should call their doctor and seek medical care. For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Big Sandy Healthcare

•All Big Sandy Healthcare clinics offer telephone and telehealth visits. To schedule a telehealth or telephone visit, call the Eula Hall Health Center in Floyd County at, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886, 1242. To schedule a visit at the Physicians for Women and Families in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. To schedule a visit in Pike County, call the Pikeville Community Health Center at, (606) 637-6377 or the Shelby Valley Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare vision clinics are closed. People with eye emergencies are urged to call Dr. Jerald F. Combs Eye Clinic at the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry at, (606) 218-5540.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare

•ARH has closed all after hours and weekend clinics, but clinics are still open on week days. Hometown is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salyersville is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harold is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Internal medicine clinics at the hospital are also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Telehealth is also available.

•ARH is offering a hotline, (606) 439-7100, which is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, for any person who thinks he/she has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms. More information is also available at, arhcovid19.com.

•ARH is offering a drive-through viral respiratory clinic behind the Archer Clinic at 400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

•No visitation is permitted at Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH except in end-of-life situations and in the cancer clinics where patients need assistance. All visitors must have their temperature taken before entering the building. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units.

Pikeville Medical Center

•Pikeville Medical Center has a one-person per visitor policy in all areas, and screening is required for all visitors. All visitors in the hospitals must have a visitor’s badge, available at the information desk. Stairwells are closed and open only on the second floor of the hospital.

• At PMC clinics and outpatient facilities, patients may wait in their car for their appointment and receive a text when it’s time to come in. For this service, patients may sign up in the waiting room of the clinic.

•PMC offers telehealth services for primary care services. If you’re a telehealth candidate, primary care offices will contact patients to schedule an appointment.

•PMC opened a new drive-through lab service at the diagnostic center in Pikeville. For more information, visit the hospital’s Facebook page.

Kings Daughters Medical Center

•Kings Daughters Medical Center implanted a no visitation policy, and no visitors will be allowed in the hospital or any of its medical facilities. There are exceptions, however, for a healthy adult parent of a child patient, a healthy adult visitor for a surgical patient for up to 24 hours, one healthy adult visitor is permitted in the pre-delivery and post-partum areas and in end-of-life situations, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis. No visitors are permitted in the emergency room.

•Kings Daughters is now offering telehealth for patients. For more information, contact the local physician’s office or call the Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999

•Kings Daughters established a hotline, (812) 801-8010 for patients who have visited an area of concern or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. The hotline is open seven days a week.

•Kings Daughters suspended all walk-in appointments for medical imaging, cardiopulmonary rehab classes and other programs.

•Kings Daughters asks patients who don’t feel well and plan to visit a primary care, specialty care or urgent care clinics to call the Care 24/7 service first at, (606) 408-8999 or (606) 844-324-2200.

UK Healthcare

•UK HealthCare implemented a no visitation policy, with exceptions. One person is permitted to be with someone giving birth. Pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians. Nursery and neonatal intensive care patients may have a parent and a significant other visit, if that person is cleared by a doctor. Patients at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors. Patients with metal issues or who have a home caregiver may have one visitor. One visitor is permitted for patients undergoing surgery. Once visitors leave the patient’s room, he/she must leave the hospital. One person may accompany an emergency room patients. Access is denied to any person who fails screening.

•UK HealthCare is offering telehealth. For more information, call, (859) 257-1000 or, for urgent matters, (833) 739-0225. For more information, visit ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19.

The Floyd County Health Department

•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering "essential services" like WIC and "emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections." Most WIC services and the HANDS services can be completed over the phone. Emergency vaccines will be provided and abnormal cancer screenings will be addressed. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department's Facebook page.

Family medicine

•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg, is offering tele-health options for people in need of care. Tests for COVID-19 are also available to people who qualify for screening. For more information, visit Frontier Medical Associates on Facebook or call, (606) 886-1173 or (606) 886-6622.

Dentists

•Dental offices are now only permitted to be open for emergency procedures. All chiropractors are closed.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare Dental Clinics are open for dental emergencies and it is offering virtual dental visits for other issues. Dental emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth extraction, infection, dry socket, dental abscesses, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with a tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires if causing pain or affecting eating. For more information, call (606) 587-2800, or (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242 for the Mud Creek Clinic in Grethel or (606) 639-3135 for the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic in Pikeville.

Mental Health and substance abuse help

•Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is offering telehealth for patients in several counties. For more information, call, (606) 886-4350 in Prestonsburg, (606) 285-3142 in Martin and (606) 452-2900 in Wheelwright.

•Big Sandy Healthcare is now offering telehealth visits for mental health. New and current patients may call, (606) 263-6190 to schedule an appointment.

•Hope in the Mountains, Prestonsburg, is not accepting new patients and has also discontinued in-person visitations, passes and attendance at community self-help meetings through the month of March. For more information, visit hopeinthemountains.org.

•The Grassroots Area of Narcotics Anonymous, part of the Bluegrass-Appalachian Region of Narcotics Anonymous, which serves addicts in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Inez, Salyersville, as well as other cities, is now offering resources online for people with substance abuse issues and need help. For more information, call, (855) 319-8869 or visit, grassrootsna.org or visit, https://bit.ly/2WHPCBY.

Pharmacies

•Walmart, Prestonsburg, has updated its pharmacy hours. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on week days, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pharmacy is open at 6 a.m. for senior citizens and those who have higher risk of COVID-19. The pharmacy is also offering curbside pickup. Request curbside when you call the pharmacy at, (606) 886-1100.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare pharmacies are open. Patients are asked to call before coming to the entrance of a pharmacy. For the pharmacy in Auxier, call, (606) 886-8997. For the pharmacy in Grethel, call, (606) 587-2200 or (606) 886-1242. For pharmacies in Pike County, call, (606) 637-6377 at Pikeville or (606) 639-3135 in Shelby Valley.

•ARH pharmacies are offering curbside pickup, deliveries and mail order. For more information, call, (606) 886-7685 in Prestonsburg and (606) 789-3670 in Paintsville. Those who want mail-order prescriptions may call, (888) 654-0015.

•PMC offers a 24-7 drive through service at its pharmacy in Pikeville.

•Value-Med Pharmacy, Prestonsburg, offers drive through service.

•Parkview Pharmacy has closed its lobby. It offers drive-through services. For more information, call, (606) 377-2117.

•The Lackey Family Pharmacy, Lackey, has a mobile app for customers. For more information, visit the pharmacy on Facebook.

•Howard Family Pharmacy is offering drive through. For more information, call, (606) 949-4800 in Allen and, (606) 358-4800 in Eastern.

•McDowell Professional Pharmacy offers curbside service. From the parking lot, call, (606) 377-1088 or text your name and vehicle description to (606) 268-2241. Deliveries are available to those who call before 10 a.m.

•East Kentucky Drug, Ivel, offers curbside service. Patients are asked to call ahead prior to pick up to give staff adequate time to prepare medications. Patients may call from the parking lot to drop off and pick up prescriptions, make purchases, pay bills or receive immunizations. For more information, call, (606) 479-3784.

Blood donations needed

• In response to reports that the Kentucky blood supply has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wheelwright Lodge #889 is encouraging Floyd County residents to donate blood. Floyd County residents who would like to honor the Wheelwright Lodge’s request to help the Kentucky Blood Center can donate blood at the following locations and dates:

•Kentucky Blood Center, Pikeville

•April 8, Walmart, Prestonsburg

•April 10, Highland ARH, Prestonsburg

To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

Other useful information

•Kentuckians are not permitted to travel to other states.

•For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

•Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at (800) 722-5725 or their local health care provider.

•To report possible price gouging, call, (888) 432-9257 or visit, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call (833) 597-2337 or (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.