The restriction on shopping in Floyd County has been extended.

On April 2, the City of Prestonsburg issued an executive order limiting shoppers to one person per family or group in stores that are open in the city, and, about an hour later, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams issued a similar order restricting the number of shoppers in stores throughout the county.

It mirrors the city’s order.

The order is effective on at midnight on April 3 and will stay in effect until the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted in Kentucky.

It limits the number of people who can visit businesses that are open to one person per family or group.

It notes, however, that there are exceptions for minor children “only when no other option of childcare is available” and disabled and elderly people who need help shopping.