During a joint press conference April 1, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was joined by Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center Community CEO Tim Hatfield as they announced the first positive case of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Pike County.

Jones and Carter, as well as Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott in a separate announcement, said that there will be temporary restriction placed on essential businesses until further notice.

According to officials, the positive case is a 28-year old male, who Akhrass said is in isolation at home and doing well. According to a statement from PMC, the positive case is a hospital employee who was tested due to possible COVID-19 exposure from an employee from another healthcare facility.

The statement also confirmed that the positive COVID-19 case from Perry County, which was confirmed by officials on March 31, has been transported to PMC and has been isolated since arrival in PMC’s ICU. The two cases, the statement said, are not related.

According to officials, the county has been expecting the announcement of Pike’s first positive case and preparations have been made.

Regarding the temporary restrictions placed on essential businesses, Carter and Jones said they are asking business owners to only allow one person to a cart to help ensure they are maintaining “social distancing.”

In a separate executive order, Scott announced that the city would be limiting customers to one per family or group in public-facing businesses.