A Floyd County business owner was identified as the Pike County resident who died this weekend of COVID-19. J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville confirmed in his obituary that Elden “Puff” Stevens, 62, of Pikeville, died on Saturday, April 11, at Pikeville Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.

Stevens co-owned the Betsy Layne Dairy Bar and the Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop at Betsy Layne.

After Pike County officials confirmed Stevens’ diagnosis without naming him last week, the Floyd County Health Department issued a statement urging residents who visited Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop between March 29 and April 4 to take precautions and self-isolate.

Those individuals who were in the pawn shop should “self-monitor and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of signs of exposure, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the department reported.

“If you start having these symptoms please contact your primary care provider,” the statement said. “We continue to work with the state health department and our local providers as we try to provide our community the most up to date information on COVID-19 in Floyd County.”

