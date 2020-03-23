Please note: To add a closure or cancellation to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Statement from the Floyd County Health Department:

“We are being bombarded with calls regarding COVID 19 cases in Floyd County. As of 03/23/2020 there are no confirmed cases in Floyd County. If there is a case, it will be reported to the public as soon as it is confirmed in a press release and on our (Facebook) page. … Now that private labs are testing there will be an increase in turn around time with results not being available for as many as 6-7 days. If you are being tested it is important that you should practice self-isolation and stay in your home. Any identifiable information regarding an actual case will not be shared with the general public. We must all recognize that this virus is in the community and is the reason we must as individuals practice social distancing.”

Closings and cancellations

Restaurants and Businesses

•All Floyd County restaurants are now closed to in-person traffic. Floyd County restaurants are still offering drive-through services, curbside services or deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•All Floyd County retail stores, including auto dealers, furniture, electronics, cosmetic and beauty supply stores, optical goods stores, health and personal care stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, department stores (like specialty clothing stores), florists, office supply stores, used merchandise stores and other miscellaneous retail stores will be closed to in-person traffic, effective at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23. These businesses may still offer merchandise online, curbside or via deliveries. For more information, call those businesses or search for their Facebook pages.

•The March 23 closure order does not impact cell phone or cell phone repair stores, hardware stores, auto parts and repair stores, building materials and garden supply stores, banks, credit unions or other financial institutions, grocery stores, gas stations, specialty food stores, fruit markets and other types of food stores, pharmacies, drug stores, convenience stores, pet and pet supply stores or general merchandise stores like Walmart or Dollar General. All stores remaining open must practice social distancing.

•The Floyd County Health Department reports that businesses that are allowed to remain open must post signs to help enforce the 30-minute and 6-feet social distancing guidelines. The signs are being developed by the Kentucky Department of Health and will be available online at, kycovid19.ky.gov. “These actions need to take place ASAP. To patrons, please practice social distancing to reduce your risks.To those who continue to ignore or meet in public places we ask you to be part of the solution and not problem. This announcement is for the welfare of all,” the department reported.

•Gearheart Communications asks its customers to reduce unnecessary internet usage, reporting a 60 percent increase in usages because adults and children are now spending more time at home. The company asks customers to limit video streams, reduce input of their streaming devices to standard definition, turn off streams when they are not in use, turn off background downloads on cell phones, to use television instead of internet when possible and avoid large downloads while gaming. The company offers a 24-7 help line, (606) 478-HELP.

•Angler’s Bait and Tackle announced it will close at 8 p.m. on March 23. For more information, call 606-886-1335.

•Goodwill in Prestonsburg is closed temporarily.

•SOAR and One East Kentucky have created a "business impact" survey, seeking input about how the coronavirus is impacting businesses in Floyd, Knott, Johnson, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike counties. For more information, visit, thereisafuture.org or visit SOAR on Facebook.

•Food City is changing its hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. only for customers age 65 and older. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

•Walmart is adjusting its store hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart and its pharmacy will be open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 one hour prior to opening for senior citizens who are age 60 or older.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses in the county to review resources available to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic at kychamber.com/coronavirus.

•Appalachian Wireless changed its hours so that from 11 a.m. to noon, stores are open only for customers age 60 and older and other vulnerable individuals. The stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all others. It also adopted the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" and promises to waive late fees for those having financial difficulty because of COVID-19 for 60 days and pledges not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay due to disruptions caused by the virus.

•Businesses in downtown Prestonsburg, including clothing and speciality stores, are offering online ordering, curbside services and/or for customers. For more information, visit the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page or the websites or Facebook pages of the store you’re interested in patronizing.

Unemployment

Measures have been implemented to help people who have been laid off because of COVID-19. Kentucky Career Centers in Kentucky are closed to the public, but workers are still assisting people via telephone and videoconference. For assistance in Floyd County, people should call, (888) 503-1423 or visit, kcc.ky.gov to make a claim.

Education

•Gov. Andy Beshear reports he asked superintendents to continue to cease in-person classes at schools until April 20. NTI Days will be used by schools during this time. Superintendent Danny Adkins reports that NTI packets will be sent to students next Monday, March 30. The district is using buses to deliver meals to children age 1-18 every week day. Those in need of this service should contact their child’s school. Adkins said there are no plans to cancel graduations or proms at this time, but those events may need to be postponed. More information will be released by the district at a later date.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Service, located on Ky. 321 in Prestonsburg, offers free activity packs for children. For more information, call, (606) 886-2668.

•Prestonsburg Merchants is hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

•Staples of Pikeville is offering to print school homework packets free of charge for students during their time off of school. Families who do not have access to a printer may bring to the store. Families of students who need to print homework and don't have access to a printer may email documents they need to print to print.marketing1732@staples.com. Please provide a phone number or email address where you can be reached when your documents are printed.

Blood donations needed

• In response to reports that the Kentucky blood supply has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wheelwright Lodge #889 is encouraging Floyd County residents to donate blood. Floyd County residents who would like to honor the Wheelwright Lodge’s request to help the Kentucky Blood Center can donate blood at the following locations and dates:

•Kentucky Blood Center, Pikeville

•April 8, Walmart, Prestonsburg

•April 10, Highland ARH, Prestonsburg

•April 10, Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, Paintsville

To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, visit, kybloodcenter.org or call, (800) 775-2522.

Churches and funeral homes

•Hall Funeral Home, Carter Funeral Home and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home are adhering to state mandates to hold only private funerals and private burials. Funerals are limited to immediate family members only. All funeral homes still accept flowers for grieving families and officials encourage the public to leave condolences for families on their websites. Hall Funeral Home is offering virtual funerals for families that request them.

•Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered the cancellation of all public gatherings, including church services and funerals.

Community Events and Entertainment

•The City of Prestonsburg Prestonsburg Easter Egg hunt has been cancelled.

•All events at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park are cancelled, but the campground, marina, rooms and cottages are open and food is available on a carry-out basis.

•The Big Sandy Senior Games have been postponed until September.

•Music Paradise in Prestonsburg is closed.

•The Mountain Arts Center is temporarily closed to the public and shows have been cancelled, and/or postponed. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page.

•The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment program is cancelling in-person job fair prep workshops, including some scheduled to be held March 24 and 30 in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Fire School, scheduled to be held March 27-29, is cancelled.

Food needs

•Floyd County Schools will provide free meals to children age 1 to 18 during the school closure. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Lunches and breakfast are also distributed by buses in the evenings. To request food, call the following schools serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671; Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165; Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272; Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280; Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420; Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200; May Valley at, (606) 285-0883; Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634; Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891; Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252; Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634 or South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175.

• St. Vincent Mission will be open to the public only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mission, however, will return calls to those who leave messages and the food pantry will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, message the mission on Facebook or call, (606) 886-2513.

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry in Martin it is still providing emergency food but volunteers will bring food boxes to clients outside of the building instead of allowing clients inside the building. It asks food pantry clients who are ill to stay home and ask a family member or friend to be at the pantry to pick up your food at your appointment time.

•St. James Episcopal Church, which recently moved to 2702 South Lake Drive where Downshift Tattoo was previously located, reports that the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry will be open during regular hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Food will be distributed differently at the pantry because of the virus, but it will continue to be distributed.

Community Resources and Services

•The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the Corps’ information office, Picnic Hollow, which is located near the dam, the shoreline campground, which is located near the old Girl Scouts camp, as well as the Corps of Engineers restrooms at Dewey Lake are closed to the public at this time.

Shelter reservations in Picnic Hollow and the Downstream Area have also been restricted until May 15. Refunds are being issued through, recreation.gov for customers who have already reserved picnic areas. The Downstream Recreational Area at Dewey Lake is still open, as are opportunities for fishing and hiking. For more information, call, (606) 886-6709.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is partnering with Layne’s ACE Hardware to help Floyd County resident take care of their land. The business offers rentals for tillers, log splitters, weedeaters and other tools. “Check out their rates and let them know that you are a resident of Floyd County,” the district reported.

•Hope in the Mountains, Prestonsburg, is not accepting new patients and has also discontinued in-person visitations, passes and attendance at community self-help meetings through the month of March. For more information, visit hopeinthemountains.org.

•The Garrett Fire Station is closed to the public. Please call, (606) 358-3473 or message the department on Facebook if you have a need.

•The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Service, located on Ky. 321 in Prestonsburg, is now closed to the public, but staff are still offering services there. A drop-off area for packages and soil samples is located near the canopy at the building. For more information, call (606) 886-2668.

•Kentucky Teleworks links local residents to work-from-home jobs, and there are jobs available. For details, call, (606) 438-5535.

•The Big Sandy Regional Interagency Council published an updated Regional Resource Directory, providing phone numbers to help people find agencies that could help them fill emergency needs like food, clothing and housing. For more information, visit the Big Sandy RIAC Facebook page.

•The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department is suspending all department meetings and trainings and use of its community center.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office is closed in Floyd County, but staff are still helping people over the phone. The agency is rescheduling its garden seed program from the first week of April until May 4-8. Residents in need of assistance are encouraged to call, (606) 874-3595

•The Floyd County Extension office, located at 3490 Ky. Rt. 321, changed its annual seed give away into a drive-through format. It will be held Thursday, March 26, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the facility. Visitors will drive around the building and pick up their free seeds under the canopy. Quantities are limited and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis until all seeds are gone.

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•The Floyd County Public Library branches in Prestonsburg and Eastern are temporarily closed. For more information, visit the library branches on Facebook.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, will be suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Cardboard recycling for businesses is still available, Mayor Les Stapleton said. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Community Center in Langley is closed.

Utilities

•Southern Water and Sewer District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities. The district is willing to help customers make arrangements to pay late bills. Those who have trouble paying their bills should call the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at, (606) 377-9296. This office is open to the public, but entrance is limited to two people at a time. People can still pay their bills via mail, at the office drop box (checks and money orders only) and online at, southernwatersewerdistrict.com. For more information, visit the district's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy RECC announces that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•AEP Kentucky Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

Meetings and Local Government Offices

•The Floyd County Child Support remains open, but closed to the public. Child support payments are still due. During this time, all payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Social Security offices in Floyd County is closed to the public.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is changing its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those who wish to visit the district should call, (606) 889-9800 first.

•The Floyd County Courthouse is closed to public entry until further notice. If you have any issues to discuss with the county attorney, property valuation administrator's office, sheriff's department or the office of judge-executive, please call those respective offices over the phone. People can renew their vehicle registrations, file deeds and marriage certificates through the drive through at the courthouse.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to the public and administrative offices are operating on an appointment-only basis. For more information, call (606) 886-2335.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Martin Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services. Office staff will still process accident reports from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 285-3062.

•The Floyd County Local Emergency Planning Commission meeting, scheduled to be held April 28, is cancelled.

Health Care Facilities

•Floyd County residents are encouraged to help protect rescue workers, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers. People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing should call ahead before going to an emergency room or a provider for a medical appointment. People who have a cough, fever or any respiratory problem should tell the dispatcher about those symptoms if they call 911 for a medical emergency.

•Parkview Pharmacy has closed its lobby. It offers drive-through services. For more information, call, (606) 377-2117.

•The Commonwealth Chiropractic Center, Dr. Chip Salyers, is closed until further notice.

•All Big Sandy Healthcare vision clinics are closed. People with eye emergencies are urged to call Dr. Jerald F. Combs Eye Clinic at the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Optometry at, (606) 218-5540.

•Highlands ARH Medical Pharmacy in Prestonsburg is offering curbside pickup. Call ahead for pickup at, (606) 886-7685.

•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering "essential services" like WIC and "emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections." The department's syringe exchange, physicals, on-site sewage service and any preventive service like family planning and woman cancer screening are cancelled through April 1. Access is restricted so that only the client may enter and social distancing is required. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department's Facebook page.

•Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg, is offering tele-health options for people in need of care. Tests for COVID-19 are also available to people who qualify for screening. For more information, visit Frontier Medical Associates on Facebook or call, (606) 886-1173 or (606) 886-6622.

•Pikeville Medical Center reports that it is changing its check-in procedure at the Emergency Department. There will be a check-in point inside the front doors of the ED. All patients will be screened for flu-like illnesses. Patients with those symptoms will be directed to a designated area away from other patients.

•Dental offices are now only permitted to be open for emergency procedures only.

•Visitation is not permitted at Riverview Healthcare and Prestonsburg Healthcare facilities. No individuals are allowed to come to the facilities except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident's wellbeing. Signature Healthcare reports that the facilities are allowing elders to visit with families in various ways and encourages the public to send cards to elders. •No visitation is permitted at Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH except in end-of-life situations. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units. The hospitals have implemented a new screening program for all visitors. For more information, call, (606) 439-7100 or visit, arhcovid19.com.

Floyd County Judicial Center

The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order that impacts how cases will be handled at the Floyd County Judicial Center. Until April 10, the following changes are taking place:

•The Floyd County Driver's license office is closed. Citizens who need to renew a license will have a 90-day extension.

•Courtroom attendance is limited to attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses and domestic violence advocates. Courtrooms are limited to 20 people and social distancing is required.

•All trials, hearings, motions, small claims, eviction cases, juvenile cases, probate cases, traffic cases and guardianship cases will be postponed and rescheduled (with exception for emergency matters and hearings statutorily required). All civil (lawsuit) matters will be postponed and rescheduled.

•All in-person appearances in criminal and civil cases are cancelled EXCEPT "emergency and time-sensitive matters" like the following: domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases and — for people who are in custody only: arraignments, preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, bond motions and probation violation hearings. Telephonic and video technology must be used for all necessary hearings.

•Entry to the courthouse will not be permitted for people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has the virus; who have been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or have been in contact with persons and areas where COVID-19 has widespread community transmission.

•Complete details are available at, kycourts.gov. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

Floyd County Detention Center

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors.

Other useful information

•Kentucky and Floyd County are operating under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

•Officials encourage the public to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others and practicing good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. People who are age 60 and older and, particularly, those with chronic health conditions, are encouraged to avoid crowds.

•The primary election has been postponed until June 23.

•The state and federal tax deadline has been changed from April 15 to July 15.

•All state government offices are closed for in-person services.

•The state is automatically extending all public assistance programs for three months for people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program, or KTAP, the Kentucky Works Program and the Child Care Assistance Program. For all public assistance programs access the Benefind website at, https://benefind.ky.gov or by calling the DCBS call center at, (855) 306-8959. For Medicaid only, call the Kentucky Healthcare customer service line at, (855) 459-6328 or contact an application assister through the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange website at, https://healthbenefitexchange.ky.gov.

•State officials encourage all residents to avoid large gatherings, asked churches to cancel services, called for the cancellation of all community events, urged businesses to let employees work remotely, recommended the closure of all in-person gatherings at senior citizens centers.

•An executive order allows pharmacies to refill non-controlled medications for up to 30 days and allows pharmacies to disperse medications in areas not designated on a pharmacy permit.

•An executive order prohibits price gouging. Anyone with information about possible price gouging should call the attorney general at, (888) 432-9257 or report it online at, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•An executive order waives copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees being tested for COVID-19.

•KEMI will offer wage replacement for medical personnel and emergency responders who have been quarantined for COVID-19 and have to miss work. The coverage would benefit first responders and any employee in the medical field who had had direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. For more information, call, (800) 640-KEMI.

•An executive order waives the waiting period for people who are laid off because of COVID-19 and waives work search requirements for people on unemployment. For more information, visit, kcc.ky.gov.

•Bingo halls and flea markets are closed.

•All child care facilities are closed except those with permission to operate for healthcare providers and first responders.

•All social gatherings where people would come together are prohibitted. It includes all types of government gatherings, as well as church meetings and funerals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.