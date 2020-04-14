The Floyd County Health Department announced in a statement April 14 that the county's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

According to a statement issued from the health department, the case is that of a 22-year-old male who is doing well at home and has been in self-quarantine for the last several days while awaiting test results. The statement said the health department's investigation team has begun the process of getting information regarding contacts this person may have had.

The current risk to the community, the statement said, is believed to be minimal, but the best way to prevent further risks is to avoid travel and practice social distancing when travel is necessary

“We knew that it was very likely that we would begin to have cases from this community acquired virus, and have used that time to prepare along with your community leaders, local health care, EMS, and others for weeks. There will likely be more cases in the days and weeks ahead,” said Health Department Director Thursa Sloan.

Going forward, the statement said, the health department wants to stress the need to do your part by staying healthy at home.

• Do not visit your friends, family outside your home, or participate in any group gathering with anyone that does not live in your home unless it is work related and follows the social distancing rule of 6 feet apart.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your cough, avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay home from work if sick, clean and disinfect high traffic and often touched items in your home and at work.

Seek information only from reliable resources such as CDC, KYCOVID19.ky.gov or call, 1-800-722-5725.

If you are sick but would not normally seek medical attention, the statement said, then stay home but if you feel you must have medical assistance please call ahead for information to your medical provider.

"We will continue to update the public on a daily basis regarding the county cases as they occur via our Floyd County Health Department Facebook page and by other media sources," the statement said. "If we are provided your name as a contact of a case which means that you were around this person for more than 30 minutes and closer than 6 feet within the past 14 days then we will need to reach out to you for information and provide you advice on what you need to do to help stop the spread of this virus."

If you have to work please practice social distancing and only go to the grocery, pharmacy or other essential places you must go and avoid all large crowds, the statement said.