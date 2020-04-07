The Floyd County Board of Education is providing hazardous duty pay to essential employees who continue working in the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board held a special meeting on Tuesday, April 7, to approve amending the district’s extra service salary schedule to provide $25 per day worked in hazardous duty pay to essential staff. The payments must be approved by Superintendent Danny Adkins, and that approval will be based upon the duties of the employees and their potential contact with the public, according to documents board members reviewed prior to their unanimous vote.

Board Chair Sherry Robinson said, “We have a lot of hard workers out there still working and they really need to have this.”

Adkins said the funds will be provided to employees who are delivering meals to students, preparing meals, cleaning kitchens and maintaining those types of services that are providing food to students at this time.

Adkins reported that the school district shifted the way it provides meals to students this week. In an effort to reduce contacts, the school district is now delivering meals three days a week, while providing enough meals to cover meals on week days when deliveries are not offered.

He reported that on Monday, the district delivered 17,000 meals to students in the county.

“It’s just amazing,” Adkins said. “It really is. I’d like to say that we’ve touched that many lives. We’re touching that many lives every day, is what we’re doing,” he said.

The extra duty pay is retroactive until March 30 for those employees and the payments will end once the pandemic is over, officials said.