Floyd County Schools is launching a new hotline for students who experience stress or need guidance during the school closure.

Schools are closed through April 20, per a state order, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Danny Adkins issued an update to the public on March 27, reporting that the district is now offering a counselor line to students.

The counselor line, (606) 886-4546, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“And you can call if you have any concerns or anything, or you just need someone to talk to, maybe a counselor just to talk to, or if you want to talk about school,” Adkins said.

Adkins reported that new NTI packets will be delivered on Monday, March 30, by buses that are delivering meals throughout the district. He said parents who would like to pick up NTI work at schools may do so by calling and scheduling a pickup.

He thanked Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Gearheart Communications for offering free wifi in the right side of the Mountain Arts Center parking lot.

“They’ve opened up the parking lot there at the Mountain Arts Center for free wifi,” he said. “Now, it’s not a place to congregate, but it is a place that you can go sit in your care and take care of any wifi needs that you may have.”

He also thanked district staff who are delivering meals to students in the county, reporting that they are delivering 8,000 meals a day.

“I’ve said it before. We are unveiling everyday heroes,” he said. “This crisis has caused us to do that, and they need to get the praise they deserve.”