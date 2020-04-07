Food City President and CEO Steve Smith spoke with reporters via an online press conference April 7 and reiterated earlier statements that, while the response and reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some supply chain issues, the nation’s food system is secure and Food City plans to stay open with a focus on customer and employee safety.

During the press conference, Smith addressed several concerns that have been raised over the past four weeks, since the company’s stores began seeing a rush for items as shutdowns began over the COVID-19 virus.

Smith said there have been some shortages of some products, mainly due to supply chain demands, not production issues.

“The U.S. is not going to run out of food,” he said. “We are getting most products we need into our stores.”

Smith said some stores are running low on certain products due to the supply chain issues, but that most basic needs are still available.

Smith also pointed to the work being done by the company’s associates, especially at the store level, to keep the stores running throughout the crisis.

“Our folks stepped up and did a heck of a job,” he said.

The stores have adjusted hours in order to help employees have time to stock and clean and have even dedicated one employee whose job it is to sanitize shopping carts throughout the day. The stores have also installed plexiglass barriers to help in social distancing between customers and employees, as a precaution for both.

Smith said Food City does not plan to put in place further limitations on the number of people who can be in stores at a certain time, beyond what local governments have put into effect.

“I’m absolutely convinced our customers understand their responsibilities when they come into our stores,” he said.

The supply chain for some items, Smith said, has been “severely tested” over the past month and it will take time to be restored to its full strength, but he said panic buying is down in most areas and he encouraged people to continue buying only what they need at a time.

“We’re making headway,” he said.