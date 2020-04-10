Kentuckians who have lost their job because of COVID-19 are eligible to apply for Medicaid coverage.

Medicaid offers free or low-cost health insurance coverage for low income residents and those who are unemployed. Residents may qualify if they are unemployed or if their current income is up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $1,467 per month for an individual and $3,013 per month for a family of four.

Enrollment is offered year-round, and healthcare services provided up to three months prior to enrollment can be covered retroactively.

Acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander addressed how the state is taking extra steps to help Kentuckians with Medicaid on April 4.

“To get Medicaid coverage, we have taken a 20-page application and made it one,” Secretary Friedlander said. “We want anyone who does not have insurance to sign up. By getting coverage, you are helping everyone, including our health care professionals.”

To enroll in Medicaid in Kentucky, visit https://benefind.ky.gov/ or call (855) 459-6328. Those who are unemployed because of the virus should click on the “Healthcare Coverage Application” link. The website also offers information about other programs that can help those who are unemployed because of the virus.

More information and guidance from the state is available at, kycovid19.ky.gov.