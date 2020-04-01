The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is temporarily relaxing income requirements through April 30 to allow more Kentuckians to receive food from food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extremely tough time for many Kentuckians who have lost their jobs or had their income slashed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “Our citizens have enough to worry about than where their next meal will come from. This action by the KDA’s Division of Food Distribution will allow more Kentuckians to be eligible to receive food from food banks.”

The KDA requested an increase in the income guidelines from 130 to 185 percent to qualify to get food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture expedited the KDA’s request on March 31, taking only about an hour to approve it.

The KDA will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Kentucky and consider whether to request an extension when the new guidelines expire at the end of April. For updates on the KDA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit kyagr.com/covid19.