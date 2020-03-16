Note: To add a closure or cancellation to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Floyd County Judicial Center

•Effective Monday, March 16, an executive order extends drivers licenses for those expired for 90 days.

•The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order that impacts how cases will be handled at the Floyd County Judicial Center. Until April 10, the following changes are taking place:

•All civil (lawsuit) matters will be postponed and rescheduled.

•All in-person appearances in criminal and civil cases are cancelled EXCEPT "emergency and time-sensitive matters" like the following: domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases and — for people who are in custody only: arraignments, preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, bond motions and probation violation hearings. Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris said officials will attempt to use Skype for these hearings.

•All trials, hearings, motions, small claims, eviction cases, juvenile cases, probate cases, traffic cases and guardianship cases will be postponed and rescheduled (with exception for emergency matters and hearings statutorily required).

•Courtroom attendance is limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses.

•All show cause dockets for payment of fines and court costs will be continued for 60 days.

•Jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in a high risk category shall have jury service postponed.

•Existing jury panels may be extended. New juror orientations will be suspended.

•Entry to the courthouse will not be permitted for people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has the virus; who have been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or have been in contact with persons and areas where COVID-19 has widespread community transmission.

•Complete details are available at kycourts.gov. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

Floyd County Detention Center

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors. No one except emergency personnel are permitted through the double doors of the facility. Attorneys meeting with clients must do so through glass.

Restaurants and Businesses

•All restaurants at Kentucky State Parks are now closed to in-person traffic, including the restaurant and bar at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. The restaurant, however, will prepare orders for pick-up only for those who call, (606) 889-1790. All state parks events scheduled through April 30 are cancelled. The campground is open and lodge rooms are available.

•Effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order requiring the closures of all restaurants and bars in the state to in-person services. He reported that the order would provide exemptions for drive-through services, curbside services and delivery services and he encouraged the public to still order food for delivery or pickup at restaurants.

•Prestonsburg Merchants, including clothing and speciality stores, are offering curbside service for customers. Customers who are concerned about shopping in a downtown business are encouraged to call the business and schedule a pickup.

•In Prestonsburg, deliveries are available from Fountain Pizzeria, Giovanni's, Pig in a Poke and Sugar Magnolia's.

• In Prestonsburg, curb-side pickup is available at Billy Ray's, The Brickhouse, City Perk, El Azul Grande, El Rodeo Grande, The Fountain Pizzeria, Giovanni's, Lizzie B's, Little Ceasar's, Made to Crave, Peking, Pig in a Poke, Roma's Italiano Cusina and Sandy's.

• In Prestonsburg, drive-throughs are available at Arby's, Dairy Queen, Hardees, KFC, McDonalds, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Double Kwik and Subway.

Food needs

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (606) 363-5456.

•Floyd County Schools will provide free meals to children age 1 to 18 during the school closure through April 3. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday. All meals will be available at the front door of every school. For those who cannot make it to schools to pick up meals, the school district will send out buses every evening where children can receive snacks that are non-perishable. The district will start a mobile route for food distribution soon and Family Resource Youth Service Centers will be open on Fridays to get backpacks ready for children this weekend. For more information, call the following schools serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671; Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165; Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272; Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280; Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420; Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200; May Valley at, (606) 285-0883; Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634; Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891; Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252; Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634 or South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175.

•St. Vincent Mission is closing its food pantry to in-person traffic. Food pantry clients can still pick up food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. by pulling into the parking lot and honking. Staff will bring the food out to the vehicle. For more information, call, (606) 886-2513.

Utilities

•Big Sandy RECC announced that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•The Southern Water and Sewer District reports that staff can accept credit and debit card payments over the phone. For more information, call, (606) 377-9296.

•AEP Ky. Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

Community Resources and Services

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•Starting Monday, March 16, the Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•All programs at the Floyd County Public Library, Eastern Branch, will be cancelled until Wednesday, April 15. The library will, however, remain open to the public. For more information, call, (606) 377-2860.

•The Floyd County Library's Bookmobile will not make rounds this week. There will be no StoryTime at the library's Prestonsburg branch for the remainder of the month. The library remains open. For more information, call, (606) 886-2981.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries and the commodities will still be available for pickup outside of the senior citizen centers on Monday, March 16. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, will be suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•All games and activities at the Floyd County Community Center in Langley are cancelled.

Meetings and Local Government Offices

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•Prestonsburg City Council cancelled its meeting for March 16.

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to the public and administrative offices are operating on an appointment-only basis. For more information, call (606) 886-2335.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Floyd County Firefighters Association meeting, scheduled for March 19, is cancelled.

•The Big Sandy Diabetes Coalition meeting, set to be held March 19, is cancelled.

•The Big Sandy Community and Technical College Board of Directors meeting, scheduled to be held March 17, is cancelled.

•The Jenny Wiley AARP chapter cancelled its March meeting.

•The Floyd County Local Emergency Planning Commission meeting, scheduled to be held April 28, has been cancelled.

Education

•Starting on Monday, March 16, Prestonsburg Merchants will be hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

•Floyd County Schools and all sporting events will be cancelled through Monday, April 6. Limited staff will be at schools. All kindergarten registration has been postponed. The district will disperse more information on its Facebook page. For more information, call you child's school or central office at, (606) 886-2354. •Per the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, all sports and sports activities, regardless of the season, are declared to be in a dead period through Sunday, April 12. Prior to April 11, officials will evaluate the situation and determine the best course of action, moving forward. Students shall not participate in any organized team activity, or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state where school personnel (paid or unpaid) are involved, in attendance, or receiving reports of performance.

•The David School will be closed from Friday, March 13, to Monday, April 6.

•Wesley Christian School will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 6.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College reported on Thursday, March 12, that the health department perceives a minimum risk for students, faculty and staff, but it also noted, that "if Gov. Beshear shuts down public schools, BSCTC will immediately move to online instruction and make appropriate campus closure decisions." •The University of Pikeville is transitioning all classes to an online format, starting Monday, March 16. All lectures, assignments and materials will be in Canvas. The campus is still open to students who don’t have access to housing, food or technology.

Community Events and Entertainment

•The Mountain Arts Center is closed to the public until March 22. During this time, staff will clean the facility. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com.

•The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment program is cancelling in-person job fair prep workshops, including some scheduled to be held March 24 and 30 in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Fire School, scheduled to be held March 27-29, is cancelled.

• Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH have cancelled all community events they had planned to host until further notice.

• SOAR is cancelling all of its events for March, including the Appalachian Cyber Summit, which was scheduled to be held March 30 at the Mountain Arts Center. •The Appalachian Wireless Arena has cancelled the East Kentucky stampede roadeo, scheduled to be held March 20-21 in Pikeville. Tickets may be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticketmaster refunds automatically, but people who purchased tickets in person should bring them and the card used to purchase them to the box office, beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Health Care Facilities

•All Gentle Yoga classes hosted by the Floyd County Health Department are cancelled until further notice.

•Floyd County residents are encouraged to help protect rescue workers, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers. People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing should call ahead before going to an emergency room or a provider for a medical appointment. People who have a cough, fever or any respiratory problem should tell the dispatcher about those symptoms if they call 911 for a medical emergency.

•Big Sandy Health Care is asking all patients with non-essential medical appointments at the Eula Hall Health Center, Hope Family Medical Center, Martin County Community Health Center, Pikeville Community Health Center, Physicians for Families and the Shelby Valley Clinic to reschedule their appointments. The clinics are also asking patients to call ahead before seeking care at a clinic so a nurse can assess you over the phone without exposing you unnecessarily to other patients and healthcare workers. Nurses will be stationed at clinic entrances to take temperatures and determine if sick patients should return home or enter the clinic.

•Visitation is cancelled at Riverview Healthcare and Prestonsburg Healthcare facilities. No individuals are allowed to come to the facilities except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident's wellbeing.

•Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH are limiting visitors to one visitor per patient. The hospitals ask patients and visitors to return to their vehicles and call before entering any ARH facility if they have traveled through one of the areas with a designated Travel Health Notice, if they have traveled on a cruise ship or been in close contact with someone who has, if they have a fever of more than 100.1 and lower respiratory symptoms or if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19. From the Floyd County Health Department

•Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan encourages the public to not panic, but be prepared. She said the motto of the county’s emergency response plan is “Call Before You Go.” “Don’t just present at the ER or a physician’s office if you are sick. You call and tell them that you are sick and know what your temperature is and then they’ll give you instructions on what to do,” she said. She emphasized the need for handwashing and personal hygiene, sanitation of frequently-touched surfaces, covering your cough and disposing properly of your tissues. “Wash your hands 20 seconds. Don’t just count on hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and try to implement your own social distancing, which is six feet away from other people,” she said.

Other useful information

•Kentucky is operating under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

•Officials encourage the public to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. People who are age 60 and older and, particularly, those with chronic health conditions, are encouraged to avoid crowds.

•State officials encourage all residents to avoid large gatherings, asked churches to cancel services, called for the cancellation of all community events, urged businesses to let employees work remotely, recommended the closure of all in-person gatherings at senior citizens centers.

•An executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allows pharmacies to refill non-controlled medications for up to 30 days and allows pharmacies to disperse medications in areas not designated on a pharmacy permit.

•An executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear prohibits price gouging. Anyone with information about possible price gouging should call the attorney general at, (888) 432-9257.

•An executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear waives copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees being tested for COVID-19.

•Gov. Andy Beshear reports KEMI will offer wage replacement for medical personnel and emergency responders who have been quarantined for COVID-19 and have to miss work. The coverage would benefit first responders and any employee in the medical field who had had direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. For more information, call, (800) 640-KEMI.

•An executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear waives the waiting period for people who are laid off because of COVID-19 and waives work search requirements for people on unemployment. For more information, visit, kcc.ky.gov or call, (606) 889-1772.

•Tips for staying healthy include washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, not visiting elderly or people with chronic health conditions when sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throwing it away, getting a flu shot and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov or call, (800) 722-5725.