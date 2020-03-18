Please note: To add a closure or cancellation to this list, please message us on Facebook, email mary@floydchronicle.com or call, (606) 886-8506.

Kentucky facts and information:

kycovid19.gov

(800) 722-5725

Closings and cancellations

Churches and funeral homes

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is changing its worship services and other programs its offers to an online format through March 29. For more information, visit the church's Facebook page.

•Hall Funeral Home reports that it will adhere to recommendations of Gov. Andy Beshear and limit visitors during funerals to immediate family members only. It asks the public to support grieving families and the funeral home as it follows recommendations from the state and reports that it will work on "innovative ways" to include community members in services remotely.

Restaurants and Businesses

•Per order of Gov. Andy Beshear, all public-facing businesses that encourage congregations or that, by nature, cannot comply with social distancing guidelines, will temporarily close, effective March 18. The businesses that should close include entertainment, hospitality and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters, and sporting event facilities. Other businesses that provide food, auto repair, home repair, insurance, gas stations, laundromats, pharmacies, hotels and others may remain open if they can maintain CDC guidelines.

•PurLux, located in New Allen, is closed to the public temporarily. The business reports that gift certificates set to expire during the duration of the closure will be extended for four months from the reopening date. Member credits will not expire during the closure. The business sells products and gifts certificates online at, purluxspa.com.

•Food City is changing its hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. only for customers who are age 65 and older. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

•The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses in the county to review resources available to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic at kychamber.com/coronavirus.

•Kickin' Ash, Prestonsburg, reports that it will deliver to the "greater Prestonsburg" area from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., when orders are submitted by 11 a.m. Place orders via text at, 502-694-7988.

•Appalachian Wireless changed its hours so that from 11 a.m. to noon, stores are open only for customers age 60 and older and other vulnerable individuals. The stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for all others. It also adopted the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" and promises to waive late fees for those having financial difficulty because of COVID-19 for 60 days and pledges not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay due to disruptions caused by the virus.

•You Me & Pottery of Prestonsburg will remain open but is limited to having only 10 customers at a time. The business is offering pottery-to-go kits for the public and it will deliver within 25 miles. For more information, call, (606) 263-8060.

•Bright Beginnings Child Care reports that it will adhere to the recommendation of closing child care centers on Friday, March 20, and the business is currently exploring options related to daycare provided for "essential personnel." For more information, visit the business' Facebook page.

•The restaurant and bar at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is closed to in-person traffic. Order are available for pick-up only for those who call, (606) 889-1790. All events scheduled through April 30 are cancelled. The campground is open and lodge rooms are available.

•Prestonsburg Merchants, including clothing and speciality stores, are offering curbside service for customers. Customers who are concerned about shopping in a downtown business are encouraged to call the business and schedule a pickup. Visit the Facebook pages of these businesses or the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page for more information.

•In Prestonsburg, deliveries are available from Fountain Pizzeria, Giovanni's, Pig in a Poke and Sugar Magnolia's.

•In Prestonsburg, curb-side pickup is available at Billy Ray's, The Brickhouse, City Perk, El Azul Grande, El Rodeo Grande, The Fountain Pizzeria, Giovanni's, Lizzie B's, Little Ceasar's, Made to Crave, Peking, Pig in a Poke, Roma's Italiano Cusina and Sandy's.

•In Prestonsburg, drive-throughs are available at Arby's, Dairy Queen, Hardees, KFC, McDonalds, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Double Kwik and Subway.

Food needs

•Ridgepoint Church of Prestonsburg is offering a food delivery service to the elderly, those that have compromised immune systems, single parents that don't want to take their children into stores, and those who do not have transportation. Church members will do grocery shopping as well as delivery from restaurants in Prestonsburg. For more information, call, (859) 363-5456.

•Heaven's Harvest Food Pantry in Martin reports that it is still providing emergency food but volunteers will bring food boxes to clients outside of the building instead of allowing clients inside the building. It asks food pantry clients who are ill to stay home and ask a family member or friend to be at the pantry to pick up your food at your appointment time.

•St. James Episcopal Church, which recently moved to 2702 South Lake Drive where Downshift Tattoo was previously located, reports that the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry will be open during regular hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Food will be distributed differently at the pantry because of the virus, but it will continue to be distributed.

•Floyd County Schools will provide free meals to children age 1 to 18 during the school closure. Lunch will be given to each child who comes to one of the schools in the district between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Snacks are also distributed by buses in the evenings. To request food, call the following schools serving your area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Adams Middle at (606) 886-2671; Allen Elementary at, (606) 874-2165; Betsy Layne Elementary at, (606) 263-6272; Betsy Layne High School at, (606) 263-6280; Duff-Allen Central at, (606) 358-9420; Floyd Central High at, (606) 358-9200; May Valley at, (606) 285-0883; Renaissance Learning at, (606) 285-3634; Prestonsburg Elementary at, (606) 886-3891; Prestonsburg High at, (606) 886-2252; Stumbo Elementary at, (606) 263-3634 or South Floyd at, (606) 263-6175.

•St. Vincent Mission is closing its food pantry to in-person traffic. Food pantry clients can still pick up food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. by pulling into the parking lot and honking. Staff will bring the food out to the vehicle. For more information, call, (606) 886-2513.

Floyd County Judicial Center

The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order that impacts how cases will be handled at the Floyd County Judicial Center. Until April 10, the following changes are taking place:

•The Floyd County Driver's license office is closed. Citizens who need to renew a license will have a 90-day extension.

•Courtroom attendance is limited to attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses and domestic violence advocates. Courtrooms are limited to 20 people and social distancing is required.

•All trials, hearings, motions, small claims, eviction cases, juvenile cases, probate cases, traffic cases and guardianship cases will be postponed and rescheduled (with exception for emergency matters and hearings statutorily required). All civil (lawsuit) matters will be postponed and rescheduled.

•All in-person appearances in criminal and civil cases are cancelled EXCEPT "emergency and time-sensitive matters" like the following: domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases and — for people who are in custody only: arraignments, preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, bond motions and probation violation hearings. Telephonic and video technology must be used for all necessary hearings.

•Entry to the courthouse will not be permitted for people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has the virus; who have been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or have been in contact with persons and areas where COVID-19 has widespread community transmission.

•Complete details are available at, kycourts.gov. Anyone with questions should call, (606) 889-1672.

Floyd County Detention Center

•The Floyd County Detention Center is closed to all visitors. No one except emergency personnel are permitted through the double doors of the facility.

Utilities

•Southern Water and Sewer District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities. The district is willing to help customers make arrangements to pay late bills. Those who have trouble paying their bills should call the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at, (606) 377-9296. This office is open to the public, but entrance is limited to two people at a time. People can still pay their bills via mail, at the office drop box (checks and money orders only) and online at, southernwatersewerdistrict.com. For more information, visit the district's Facebook page.

•Big Sandy RECC announces that it will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. Bills, late notices and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual. The utility encourages customers to make payments on delinquent bills so they won't face a larger bill in the future. The Prestonsburg office will be closed until further notice, but the Prestonsburg drop box will be picked up daily for those who want to use that service. For more information, call, (606) 789-4095.

•AEP Kentucky Power reports that it is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment, reporting in a press release, "We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well."

•The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order requiring all utilities under its jurisdiction to suspend until further notice, and for at least 30 days, all disconnections for nonpayment, as well as late payment fees, at any water, gas and electric utility under its jurisdiction. The order does not apply to utilities operated by city governments, but the PSC recommends they take the same action. It also recommends that residents continue to pay utility bills if they are able to do so.

Community Resources and Services

•The Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department is suspending all department meetings and trainings and use of its community center.

•The Big Sandy Area Community Action Program office is closed in Floyd County, but staff are still helping people over the phone. The agency is rescheduling its garden seed program from the first week of April until May 4-8. Residents in need of assistance are encouraged to call, (606) 874-3595

•The Floyd County Extension office, located at 3490 Ky. Rt. 321, changed its annual seed give away into a drive-through format. It will be held Thursday, March 26, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the facility. Visitors will drive around the building and pick up their free seeds under the canopy. Quantities are limited and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis until all seeds are gone.

•All Kentucky Career Center JobSight locations, including the one in Prestonsburg, are closed to in-person services. Services are available online at jobsight.org. For more information, call, (606) 886-1772.

•The East Kentucky Science Center is Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Floyd County Animal Shelter will only be taking animals by appointment. The shelter is not taking owner surrenders unless it is an emergency. The shelter will post photos of adoptable pets on Facebook. People interested in adopting a pet should call, (606) 886-3189. People who have an emergency situation with an injured or aggressive animal should call the animal control officer at, (606) 886-9193.

•The Floyd County Public Library branches in Prestonsburg and Eastern will be closed to the public this week. For more information, visit the library branches on Facebook.

•All Floyd County Senior Citizens are closed. The centers will still offer food deliveries. Residents who usually pick up their food at the centers can do so. The director will bring your meal to the car. For more information, call senior citizens center serving your area. If you need additional support, call the Big Sandy Aging and Disability Resource Center at, (606) 886-2374 or (800) 737-2723.

•Residential recycling in the City of Prestonsburg, which is picked up on Wednesdays, will be suspended until further notice to protect employees who have to manually sort through those items. Cardboard recycling for businesses is still available, Mayor Les Stapleton said. Residential garbage pickup will continue as normal in Prestonsburg.

•All games and activities at the Floyd County Community Center in Langley are cancelled.

Meetings and Local Government Offices

•The Floyd County Child Support office temporarily suspends walk-in service. The office remains open, but closed to the public. Child support payments are still due. During this time, all payments may be mailed to CCU, P.O. Box 14059, Lexington, Ky. 40512. Please include the IV-D number on the check. For more information, call, (606) 886-7925.

•The Social Security offices in Floyd County is closed to the public for in-person service.

•The Big Sandy Area Development meeting, scheduled to be held March 24, is cancelled.

•The Big Sandy Community Action Program meeting, set to be held March 24, has been cancelled.

•The Floyd County Conservation District is changing its hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those who wish to visit the district should call, (606) 889-9800 first.

•The Floyd County Courthouse is closed to public entry until further notice. If you have any issues to discuss with the county attorney, property valuation administrator's office, sheriff's department or the office of judge-executive, please call those respective offices over the phone. People can renew their vehicle registrations, file deeds and marriage certificates through the drive through at the courthouse.

•The Floyd County Attorney's Office is operating on an appointment-only basis. Some questions may be answered over the phone by calling, (606) 886-6863 or (606) 886-9144. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•The Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is closed to the public at this time, but staff are available to answer questions at, (606) 889-1692. Any person with an emergency related to a crime should call 911 or their local police department.

•Prestonsburg City Hall is closed to the public and administrative offices are operating on an appointment-only basis. For more information, call (606) 886-2335.

•The Prestonsburg Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services, including report pickups, fingerprinting and in-person, non-emergency contacts at the police station. Collision reports are available online at, buycrash.com (follow the prompts to locate and download collision reports) or by calling, (606) 886-1010. The department asks that residents call (606) 886-1010 before coming to the department to see whether the request can be fulfilled over the phone. Those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

•The Martin Police Department is closed to the public for non-emergency services. Office staff will still process accident reports from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606) 285-3062.

•The Floyd County Firefighters Association meeting, scheduled for March 19, is cancelled.

•The Big Sandy Diabetes Coalition meeting, set to be held March 19, is cancelled.

•The Jenny Wiley AARP chapter cancelled its March meeting.

•The Floyd County Local Emergency Planning Commission meeting, scheduled to be held April 28, is cancelled.

Education

•Prestonsburg Merchants will be hosting "Story Hour," the reading of a children's story every night on the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page at 8 p.m.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College will start hosting "mostly online" classes. For more information, visit the college's Facebook page.

•Staples of Pikeville is offering to print school homework packets free of charge for students during their time off of school. Families who do not have access to a printer may bring to the store. Families of students who need to print homework and don't have access to a printer may email documents they need to print to print.marketing1732@staples.com. Please provide a phone number or email address where you can be reached when your documents are printed.

•Floyd County Schools and all sporting events will be cancelled through Monday, April 6. The district will disperse more information on its Facebook page. For more information, call you child's school or central office at, (606) 886-2354.

•The David School will be closed until Monday, April 6.

•Wesley Christian School will be closed until Monday, April 6.

•The University of Pikeville is transitioning all classes to an online format.

Community Events and Entertainment

•The Prestonsburg Easter Egg hunt has been cancelled.

•The Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman is closed but staff can answer calls at, (606) 785-9855.

•Big Sandy Community and Technical College reports that all college-sponsored events are cancelled through March 27.

•The Big Sandy Senior Games have been postponed until September.

•The Kentucky Power "Power Up the Pantry" food drive, scheduled for April 3, is cancelled and will be rescheduled.

•Music Paradise in Prestonsburg is closed until further notice.

•The Mountain Arts Center is closed to the public until March 22 and Front Porch Pickin', scheduled for March 27, is cancelled, the Kentucky Jr. Pros "Let's Rock" show, scheduled for April 11, is cancelled. Tickets for upcoming show are still available online at, macarts.com.

•The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment program is cancelling in-person job fair prep workshops, including some scheduled to be held March 24 and 30 in Prestonsburg.

•The Floyd County Fire School, scheduled to be held March 27-29, is cancelled.

• Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH have cancelled all community events they had planned to host until further notice.

• SOAR is cancelling all of its events for March, including the Appalachian Cyber Summit, which was scheduled to be held March 30 at the Mountain Arts Center.

•The Appalachian Wireless Arena has cancelled the East Kentucky stampede roadeo, scheduled to be held March 20-21 in Pikeville. Tickets may be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticketmaster refunds automatically, but people who purchased tickets in person should bring them and the card used to purchase them to the box office, beginning Wednesday, March 18.

•Hillbilly Days has been cancelled in Pikeville.

•The administrative offices of the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville is closed, but the box office is still open. For more information, call, (606) 444-5500.

Health Care Facilities

•The Floyd County Health Department is only offering "essential services" like WIC and "emergency services involving communicable disease and food safety inspections." The department's syringe exchange, physicals, on-site sewage service and any preventive service like family planning and woman cancer screening are canceled through April 1. Access is restricted so that only the client may enter and social distancing is required. For more information or help, call, (606) 886-2788 or visit the department's Facebook page.

•The Kentucky Blood Center in Pikeville is asking for blood donations, reporting that numerous donation drives have been cancelled because of COVID-19. There is no documented risk to blood donors, the agency says. For the most current listing of blood drives, visit, kybloodcenter.org. To host a blood drive, call, (800) 775-2522.

•Pikeville Medical Center reports that it is changing its check-in procedure at the Emergency Department. There will be a check-in point inside the front doors of the ED. All patients will be screened for flu-like illnesses. Patients with those symptoms will be directed to a designated area away from other patients.

•The Kentucky Board of Dentistry reports that since Gov. Andy Beshear announced that all non-emergency medical procedures cease until further notice that all dentist offices should reschedule elective dental procedures that will not negatively affect the patients.

•All Gentle Yoga classes hosted by the Floyd County Health Department are cancelled until further notice.

•Floyd County residents are encouraged to help protect rescue workers, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers. People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing should call ahead before going to an emergency room or a provider for a medical appointment. People who have a cough, fever or any respiratory problem should tell the dispatcher about those symptoms if they call 911 for a medical emergency.

•Big Sandy Health Care is asking all patients with non-essential medical appointments at the Eula Hall Health Center, Hope Family Medical Center, Martin County Community Health Center, Pikeville Community Health Center, Physicians for Families and the Shelby Valley Clinic to reschedule their appointments. The clinics are also asking patients to call ahead before seeking care at a clinic so a nurse can assess you over the phone without exposing you unnecessarily to other patients and healthcare workers. Nurses will be stationed at clinic entrances to take temperatures and determine if sick patients should return home or enter the clinic.

•Visitation is cancelled at Riverview Healthcare and Prestonsburg Healthcare facilities. No individuals are allowed to come to the facilities except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident's wellbeing. Signature Healthcare reports that the facilities are allowing elders to visit with families in various ways and encourages the public to send cards to elders.

•Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH have implemented new restrictions. There will be no visitation permitted in the hospitals until further notice except in end-of-life situations. One visitor is permitted in labor/delivery and pediatric units. The hospitals ask patients to call before entering any ARH facility if they have traveled through one of the areas with a designated Travel Health Notice, if they have traveled on a cruise ship or been in close contact with someone who has, if they have a fever of more than 100.1 and lower respiratory symptoms or if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Other useful information

•Kentucky and Floyd County are operating under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

•The primary election has been postponed until June 23.

•All state government offices are closed for in-person services.

•There is a three-month extension for residents who have drivers licenses nearing expiration.

•All childcare centers in the state are asked to close by Friday, March 20.

•All restaurants and bars in Kentucky are closed to in-person services. Drive-through, curbside services and deliveries are available.

•Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is taking steps to waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19 and will waive any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.

•Officials encourage the public to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. People who are age 60 and older and, particularly, those with chronic health conditions, are encouraged to avoid crowds.

•State officials encourage all residents to avoid large gatherings, asked churches to cancel services, called for the cancellation of all community events, urged businesses to let employees work remotely, recommended the closure of all in-person gatherings at senior citizens centers.

•An executive order allows pharmacies to refill non-controlled medications for up to 30 days and allows pharmacies to disperse medications in areas not designated on a pharmacy permit.

•An executive order prohibits price gouging. Anyone with information about possible price gouging should call the attorney general at, (888) 432-9257 or report it online at, ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

•An executive order waives copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees being tested for COVID-19.

•KEMI will offer wage replacement for medical personnel and emergency responders who have been quarantined for COVID-19 and have to miss work. The coverage would benefit first responders and any employee in the medical field who had had direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. For more information, call, (800) 640-KEMI.

•An executive order waives the waiting period for people who are laid off because of COVID-19 and waives work search requirements for people on unemployment. For more information, visit, kcc.ky.gov or call, (606) 889-1772.

•Tips for staying healthy include washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, not visiting elderly or people with chronic health conditions when sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throwing it away, getting a flu shot and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

•For more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov or call, (800) 722-5725.