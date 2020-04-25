Officials confirmed April 25 that there have now been 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Floyd County, including four new cases reported — three of whom are Prestonsburg City employees.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams made the announcement during a press conference on April 25 at the Mountain Arts Center.

Stapleton reported that ARH tested 21 city employees and the three employees who positive include a police officer, firefighter and administrative employee.

Williams reported the fourth individual is unemployed.

The Floyd County Health Department issued a statement reporting four new cases, for a total of 10, prior to the press conference.

“Staff are currently in the process of notifying direct contacts and have started epidemiological contact tracing with no other information to share at this time. An update will be provided later this evening or in the am on our Facebook page,” the health department said in its statement.

Stapleton said the Prestonsburg employees are asymptomatic and did not know they had the virus until they were informed of the test results.

Stapleton reported that the city has taken steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including taking temperatures of employees four times daily, limiting contact with the public and sanitizing surfaces.

"We take all precautions ... We have limited our contact with the general public as much as we can and we still had two first responders come back with positive tests," he said. "There will be other testing procedures going on throughout our first responders and our personnel."

Speaking of his prior law enforcement experience, Stapleton described the virus as "invisible."

He said officials are in the process of decontaminating city hall.

"That's a major, major undertaking," he said.

He said the city was prepared to deal with this virus and have things in place to ensure essential services are still provided. He said the city will have to do some "shuffling around" with people working different shifts because of these cases, but emphasized essential services won't be affected because of the city's prior planning.

Stapleton said he will recommend all city employees get tested.

"Testing is very important because I'm going to be honest with you, I second guessed myself after we started testing. I said, well, why am I wasting tests? But they are first responders. They're essential personnel that I have there at city hall. And here we go, we got three, that would have just been contaminating, back and forth," he said.

Prior to April 25, there have been six cases of the virus reported in Floyd County. The health department reported on April 23 that the first reported case, a 22-year-old male has recovered, and Williams reported at the press conference that another COVID-19 patient has also recovered.

Other cases include a 64-year-old female, a 21-month-old toddler, a 21-year-old male, a 38-year-old female and a 27-year-old female who worked at the Subway in Allen.

State and local officials previously confirmed that one of the cases in Floyd County involved an employee at the Riverview Healthcare, a nursing home in Lancer.

The health department encourages residents to wear cloth face masks in public, wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, cover their cough or sneeze, stay at least six feet away from others, disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and take other measures to slow the spread of the virus in Floyd County. The health department advises Floyd County residents not to visit or socialize with people who don't live in their household and to avoid gatherings or crowds.

People who believe they have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should self-monitor for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea or nausea. Those who believe they are too ill to monitor their care should contact their doctor for advice.

On April 21, state officials reported that COVID-19 testing is now open to any Kentucky resident. Floyd County residents may be tested at the following locations:

• Archer Respiratory Clinic, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 889-6397 before showing up.

• Martin Respiratory Clinic, Martin: Please call, (606) 285-0681 before showing up.

• Big Sandy Health Care's Eula Hall Health Center at Grethel: Please call, (606) 587-2200 before showing up.

• Big Sandy Health Care's Physicians for Women & Families, Auxier: Please call, (606) 886-8997 before showing up.

• Frontier Medical Associates, Prestonsburg: Please call, (606) 886-1173 before showing up.

On April 25, Gov. Andy Beshear reported there have been 3,905 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 205 people have died because of the virus.

For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.