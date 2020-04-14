Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton reported more COVID -19 cases in Floyd County during a press conference on April 14.

“We knew this day was coming, and the team you see here has worked tirelessly for this day,” Williams said.

Hours earlier, the health department reported that a 22-year-old male “who is doing well at home” and has been in self-quarantine for the past several days, tested positive for the virus.

Sloan reported at the press conference that the department also confirmed two more positive cases for a 21-month old and a 64-year-old female. Sloan said those individuals were recently tested and are currently in their homes.

Sloan said at this time officials have no evidence to indicate that these three cases are affiliated, but the contract tracing is ongoing. Health Department staff are tracing people who have been in direct physical contact with these people to determine whether the virus could have been spread to others.

At the press conference, officials emphasized the need for residents to follow state guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. People are urged to not gather with people who do not live in their own household, stay at least six feet away from others, cover their cough, disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, wear face masks, wash hands often for at least 20 seconds and take other precautions to slow down the spread of the virus.

“We just want to stress, as the governor has, that COVID-19 is a community virus. It’s out there,” Sloan said. “So, you know, it’s transferred by people. That’s how it gets moved around. It moves with our movements.”

She emphasized the need for people to stay home.

“We have been stressing for weeks, that folks should stay healthy at home. You have no idea if you’re around somebody with the virus or not because people can go for two to three days and be asymptomatic, which is having no symptoms of this virus, and they can still transfer it to you,” Sloan said. “So, basically, every time you go out and every time you congregate with people you don’t need to be with, you’re increasing your risk, and you’re increasing the community risk. You’re encouraging it to go from person to person to person.”

With more testing occurring in the county, officials expect to see more positive cases of COVID-19. Williams said he believes people have the false impression that the virus will “disappear here in the near future.”

“It’s not. We’re going to have to live with this for some time,” he said.

The announcement of these cases came the same day that J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville released an obituary for Elden “Puff” Stevens, 62, of Pikeville, reporting that he died on April 11 at Pikeville Medical Center due to complications from the virus. Stevens co-owned the Betsy Layne Dairy Bar and the Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop at Betsy Layne, according to the obituary.

In the obituary, Stevens’ family sent a “special thank you” to doctors and nurses who “worked so hard to try and save his life, and for all the kind words said when making phone calls to the family.”

“Elden will be deeply missed by the Pike and Floyd communities, his many friends and family,” the obituary stated.

After Pike County officials confirmed Stevens’ diagnosis without naming him last week, the Floyd County Health Department issued a statement urging residents who visited Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop between March 29 and April 4 to take precautions and self-isolate.

Those individuals who were in the pawn shop should “self-monitor and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of signs of exposure, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the department reported.

Answering questions from reporters about the three new cases, Sloan said she has seen no evidence yet that additional precautions would need to be issued after these individuals tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

“We don’t have any warning at this time or directive at this time, from the information we’ve gathered thus far, that says we need to notify anybody of any additional (precautions),” Sloan said. “We have nothing to hide. We’re here to protect our community. If we find out that the community needs to know more information related to that, we will certainly share that. But for right now, there’s nothing to indicate that.”

She encouraged residents to be vigilant.

“But, you know, to anybody, really, none of us are clear,” she said. “We have to all be cognitive of the signs and symptoms and monitor ourself because you really, at this point, have no idea where you could get this at. One of you today may have the coronavirus, that’s the reality of it.”

On April 14, Gov. Andy Beshear reported there were 177 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours in the state, bringing the total cases to date to 2,210. The Floyd County cases had not been confirmed prior to his briefing.

To date, 115 Kentuckians have died because of the virus, he reported, and 653 Kentuckians have recovered.

For state guidance and more information, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.