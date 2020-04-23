State and local officials confirm that one of the six COVID-19 cases previously reported in Floyd County, as of April 21, was a nursing home employee.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported that as of April 21, there had been 454 positive cases of the coronavirus in long term care facilities in Kentucky, and one of them included an employee who tested positive for the virus at Riverview Healthcare in Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan confirmed that this case is one of six COVID-19 cases that have already been publicly reported by the health department.

In an email, Ann Bowdan Wilder, communications manager for Signature Healthcare, the parent company of Riverview Healthcare, said one staff member who tested positive there is in self-quarantine and "will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance."

This is the only Riverview employee who has tested positive for the virus, Wilder reported, and no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

She could not say when the staff member was diagnosed with the virus, but she noted that he or she would have to have at least two negative COVID-19 tests before being eligible to return to work.

Wilder said Riverview and other Signature Healthcare facilities are taking steps to curb the spread of the virus.

"Riverview Health Care Center remains vigilant in fighting this viral enemy and is taking every precaution possible by following the strict guidelines of the CDC and other controlling government agencies which include: screening all stakeholders and residents daily for symptoms of the virus, restricting facility visitation in accordance with federal and state guidelines and using alternate methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media and the mailing of cards and letters," Wilder said in the email. "In this COVID-19 climate, we must continue to mandate, per government instruction, that our families continue in this restricted protocol. We thank our residents, families and our community for their understanding, cooperation and support. We will get through this."

Susan Dunlap, executive director of public affairs at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family services, reported via email that the "presence of COVID-19 at a facility is in no way an indicator of a facility that is not following proper procedure."

She explained that the Cabinet staff are "working and planning every day to take care of the most vulnerable Kentuckians" during the pandemic.

"Individuals from across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services are working together to address the complexities of responding to the novel coronavirus in a manner that is in the best interests of residents and the capabilities of individual healthcare facilities and systems," she wrote.

She explained that longterm care facilities have been asked to prepare COVID-19 wings where patients may be isolated and cared for if they get the virus.

"Long-term care facilities have been asked to prepare COVID-19 wings whereby patients may be moved, isolated and cared for in an appropriate manner. Other facilities are encouraged to take similar action to the best of their ability," she wrote. "Medical personnel evaluate independent patients to determine the level of care needed. Some patients are being transported to hospitals, while other patients may be stable and able to be cared for in a specialized wing in the facility. Field hospitals will be used for overflow."

As of April 21, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 68 COVID-19 related deaths of residents in long term care facilities, as well as three deaths of residents suspected to have been caused by the virus.

As of April 21, the Cabinet reported 196 long-term care staff statewide had tested positive for the virus and one long-term care staff member had died because of it. Gov. Andy Beshear issued a guidance limiting visitors at nursing homes and long term care facilities to all visitors on March 10 to slow the spread of the virus. On April 10, he convened a task force to address concerns at those facilities. He reported that 13 of the new deaths announced on April 21 were affiliated with long term care facilities in the state.