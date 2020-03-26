Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton reported on Thursday, March 26, that playgrounds at all city parks are now closed to the public.

Stapleton said the change came at the recommendation of the Kentucky Department of Health Department.

“I’ve got a little bit of bad news,” Stapleton said in an address on social media. “We have been asked by the health department, the state health department, to close our playgrounds down. The playground equipment is a big opportunity to get cross-contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. So, we’re going to be closing them down for a while.”

He explained that city parks will remain open.

“That doesn’t mean that parks are closed,” he said. “That means all playground equipment, places where there could be cross-contaminated, they’re going to be closed down. You can still get on walking tracks, you can still get on trails. You can probably bicycle, even, but you’ve got to keep that social distancing when you’re doing so.”

An official at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the downstream recreational area and playground at Dewey Lake, reported at 11:30 a.m. on March 26 that the playground is still open there at this time. Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is still providing outdoor opportunities for hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities.

The Floyd County Judge-Executive’s office reported on March 26 that all county parks and playgrounds are open at this time, but officials ask people who use playgrounds to wipe down the playground equipment after use. Social distancing is required at all parks.