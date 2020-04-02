All Kentucky public school districts have been recommended to stay closed until May 1, following recommendations by Gov. Andy Beshear in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Beshear said he recommended that schools extend the period of time that they are closed to the public to May 1, in order to abide by recent White House guidelines. He was referring to President Donald Trump announcing that the period of social distancing will be extended to at least April 30.

“We know that it’s going to be needed during this time,” Beshear said during his briefing. “This is a further sacrifice by our kids and our teachers, but it is absolutely needed.”