On April 1, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Perry County.

During a meeting held at Hazard City Hall, KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard confirmed that there is now a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Perry County. The individual, Lockard said, is a 43-year-old female who is practicing self-isolation. The other individual with a positive COVID-19 case, which was confirmed March 31, is still being treated in a hospital, Lockard said.

This brings the state numbers to approximately 680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths linked to the virus in Kentucky, with 93 of the cases and two of the deaths just from today.