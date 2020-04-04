The state of Kentucky is asking for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), and Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday how to make it easier for Kentuckians to donate.

Beshear said that gloves used by medical professionals are the greatest need at this time, but people can also donate other types of PPE, including face shields, goggles and glasses, gowns, head covers, masks, respirators and shoe covers.

“We believe this is the next area where there’s going to be another big run in the United States,” Beshear said, referring to the need for medical gloves.

PPE is necessary for medical professionals in order to minimize their exposure to injury or the spread of infection or illness. When used properly, PPE acts as a barrier between infectious materials, like viral and bacterial contaminants, and a person’s skin, mouth, nose or eyes, helping to prevent the spread of infection into the person’s body, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If Kentuckians have PPE that they wish to donate, they can call, 1(833)GIVE-PPE, or visit, giveppe.ky.gov, for more information about the donation process. PPE donations will now be accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the commonwealth and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.

“No amount is too small,” Beshear’s office said in a statement. “If you have any surplus equipment, please consider donating it to Team Kentucky.”

The following are the addresses for all 16 Kentucky State Police posts and Transportation Cabinet offices across Kentucky where donations of PPE are now accepted:

• Kentucky State Police - Post 1

8366 US-45, Hickory, KY 42051

• Kentucky State Police - Post 2

1000 Western Kentucky Parkway, Nortonville, KY 42442

• Kentucky State Police - Post 3

3119 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

• Kentucky State Police Post 4

820 New Glendale Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

• Kentucky State Police - Post 5

160 Citation Lane, Campbellsburg, KY 40011

• Kentucky State Police - Post 6

4265 Dixie Highway, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

• Kentucky State Police - Post 7

699 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475

• Kentucky State Police - Post 8

1595 Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, KY 40351

• Kentucky State Police - Post 9

3499 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 4150

• Kentucky State Police - Post 10

3319 US-421, Harlan, KY 40831

• Kentucky State Police - Post 11

11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741

• Kentucky State Police - Post 12

1250 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601

• Kentucky State Police - Post 13

100 Justice Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

• Kentucky State Police - Post 14

5975 US-60, Ashland, KY 41102

• Kentucky State Police - Post 15

1118 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY 42728

• Kentucky State Police - Post 16

8298 Keach Dr, Henderson, KY 42420

• KYTC District Louisville

8310 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40242

• KYTC District Lexington

800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For the full list of Gov. Andy Beshear’s actions to address the spread of COVID-19, visit, governor.ky.gov/covid19.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.