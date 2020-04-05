First came the weekly podcast and radio show on WRFL 88.1, “From the Woods Kentucky,” and now, building on its success, University of Kentucky Forestry and Natural Resources Extension is offering relevant information about woodlands in a weekly, live video. “From the Woods Today,” will be available each Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT, beginning April 8 on the online, social conferencing platform, Zoom.

UK specialists will lead the brief weekly sessions, hosted by Billy Thomas and Reneé Williams, UK extension forester and information specialist, respectively.

“We’re providing this new version of ‘From the Woods,’ because a lot of people are looking for things to do while following safe social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19,” Williams said. “A lot of woodland owners are going to be out on their property, thinking about what they’ll need to do for proper management this year or just hiking and enjoying the woods. So, we thought this would be a perfect time to offer this.”

The series will cover a variety of topics that woodland owners will find both helpful and enjoyable, including invasive species, wildflowers, wildlife, pruning and grafting.

The link to the Zoom sessions and a list of topics are available at, http://www.FromTheWoodsToday.com. Participants will receive a prompt to install Zoom if they haven’t already done it. When asked for an identification number, sign in as a guest. Anyone can join a session, regardless of their location. Space is limited to the first 300 people.

The UK Cooperative Extension Service is part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. With its land-grant partner, Kentucky State University, UK Cooperative Extension brings the university to the people in their local communities, addressing issues of importance to all Kentuckians.