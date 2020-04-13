The federal government has announced a web portal for people to sign up to receive economic stimulus payments.

Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need to use this form or take any action, and will have their payment made in the same manner that they receive their social security payments. IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments, a press release said.

On April 10, the department reported that it launched “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here,” a web portal where Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can submit personal information to the IRS so that they can receive payments.

In order to speed payments, individuals should enter their bank account information and their payment will be directly deposited in their bank account, the press release said.

“The ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ web portal is a tool for Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they receive their payment as quickly and safely as possible,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments.”

Go to IRS.gov and click on the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” button. The tool will request basic information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send the Economic Impact Payments.

Later this month, the IRS will launch a separate online application, “Get My Payment,” which allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so that they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to checks in the mail. “Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment, the press release said.