The Thanksgiving holiday weekend would not be the same without the Billie Jean Osborne Kentucky Opry Christmas show.

The show brings thousands of people to the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg each Christmas for live music and comedy by the colorful Munroe, who has graced the opry stage since its founding.

Every show begins with performances by the Billie Jean Osborne Kentucky Opry Junior Pros, a troupe of children between the ages of six and 16 who spend months preparing to sing, dance and play instruments during the live shows.

Attendees can expect to experience all types of musical genres at the opry, as well as family-friendly comedy from Munroe.

Residents only have seven opportunities to see the opry this Christmas season. Shows will be open at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Tickets range from $10 to $16 and discounted season tickets are also available.

For tickets, call, (606) 889-9125 or visit, macarts.com.