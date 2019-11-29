Once again, Betsy Layne High School will compete in the “Poetry Out Loud” competition.
During a meeting this week, the Floyd County Board of Education approved an agreement between the school and the Kentucky Arts Council for the program.
The school earned a $650 grant from the Kentucky Arts Council for the program, which is also sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
The grant will fund a teaching artist who will come to the school and instruct students for three days about Poetry Out Loud.
When a winner from BLHS is selected, he/she will be eligible to compete at the annual Kentucky Poetry Out Loud competition, and Kentucky Arts Council will fund transportation for students and others to travel to the state competition. State winners also have the opportunity to compete nationally.
