Singer/songwriter Tyler Booth, who is set to perform on stage this weekend at the Mountain Arts Center, recently signed with a recording company in Nashville.

Sony Music Nashville and Villa 40 announced last week that Booth signed with them as the first artist to launch as part of an “exclusive, long-term joint-venture agreement” between the label group and Villa 40.

“I’m so excited to sign with Sony Nashville/Villa 40; they plucked me out of the hills of Kentucky,” Booth said. “They told me they believed in me, loved the music I was making and felt like they wanted to be apart of my future. I’ve grown to know them like family and feel like it’s where I belong.”

Raised in Wolfe County, Booth has been songwriting for 10 years.

On behalf of the Villa 40 team, we couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our joint venture with Sony Music Nashville,” Villa 40 co-founder Brad Margolis said. “We have watched the Sony team repeatedly break genre-defining artists, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with our signing of Tyler Booth. Villa 40 was founded with the goal of developing artists across all aspects of their careers, and we know that working with the SMN team will allow us to help artists like Tyler define the next decade of country music.”

Booth will perform at the Mountain Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Laid Back Country Picker as his opening act.

Tickets range from $17 to $22. For more information, visit, macarts.com.