Big Sandy Community & Technical College President/CEO Dr. Sherry Zylka recently announced the names of students from throughout the region who earned honors on the President’s List and the Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall semester.

To qualify for the Presidents’s List, students must be enrolled full time at BSCTC and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full/part-time at BSCTC and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average. Floyd County students who earned this honor include:

The following Floyd County students were honored:

President’s List

James L. Bailey Jr., Christopher Jordan Belcher, Zachary Edwards, Ryan Finegan, Michael C. Goble, Christopher Hunter, Teresa Kaye Keaton, Kimberly A. Legg, April Lynn Lemaster, Angel Logsdon, Aundrea Lowe, Ollie J. Martin, Kayla Ann May, Berylanda Dawn Muncy, Kellie Renee Osborne, Miranda J. Prater, Cassady Riffe, Christopher Allen Roberts, Tanner Bruce Rowe, Recilla Shepherd, Jeffrey W. Sosebee, Mary Ellen Spears, Christopher Ryan Stambaugh, Matthew Noble Tackett, Travis B. Tackett,Tiffany Ann Thompson, James Alden Williamson and Jeffrey Harold Woods.

Dean’s List

Christopher Darrell Adkins, Kiley Lakae Allen, Griffin Baker, Chad David Bates, Ethan Tyler Blair, Hannah Denell Bradford, Alexander Thomas Campbell, Dylan Tanner Caudill, Lindsay Erin Caudill, Harleigh Renee Clark, Matthew Compton, Jerry Tyler Conn, Kylie Breanne Corbin, Sierra Brooke Crawford, Bryce Kendall Dameron, Connor G Dingus, Timothy Elden Dorton, James Samuel Doyle, Parker A Eads, Shawna M Edwards, Zachary Edwards and Jakob Grant Ellis.

Emily Madison Fannin, Sheryll Dumocloy Ferguson, Michael B Fraley, Michael C Goble, Cameron Stacy Goble, Ryan Goodman, Colton Lee Greene, Ashley Gregory, Sarah Hackworth, Skyler Alyssa Hackworth, Brandi S Hall, Brianna Paige Hall, Tera Jean Hall, Makayla Grace Hall, Brandon Michael Haspel, Daisy Suzann Hayes, Emma Catherine Helman, Katelynn Lashae Hicks, Matthew Charles Hitchcock, Cory Mikal Holbrook, Cameron L Hughes, Haleigh Elise Hunt, Taylor Hunter, Bretton Matthew Jervis, Alyssa Jo Johnson, Johnathan Michael Johnson, Elizabeth Rose Jones, Shane D Kidd, Nathaniel Alexander Kidd, Sean Patrick Lyon, Robertine Maccius, Jimi Reed Maggard, Ollie J Martin, Jacob Reed Martin, Nicholas Bryant Maynard, Alyssa Kay McClanahan, Tara Hopson Mcguire, Seth Andrew Mcintyre and Tabitha Grace Mitchell.

James Edward Mollett, Gabriel Andrew Moore, Jhaughanessy Marie Morris, Stephen Tyler Mullins, Madison Dewee Mullins, James Lee Murphy, Kellie Renee Osborne, Jordan Lee Osborne, Miranda J. Prater, Lauren Michelle Preston, Camron Chase Price, Hannah Grace Ratliff, Cassady Riffe, Christopher Allen Roberts, Tamara Rayelynn Robinson, Kimberly Raye Robinson, Charleston Lashae Robinson, Tanner Charles Rorrer, Kade Landon Scott, Victoria E Sexton and Recilla Shepherd.

Bailey Matthew Slone, Kolby Ryan Slone, Edward Gene Smith, Liliana Galvan Solorzano, Jeffrey W Sosebee, Teresa L. Stapleton, Austin Tyler Stephens, Heather R Stumbo, Amber Grace Stumbo, Katelynn Renae Sturgill, Ryan Christopher Sword, Laikin Ellen Tackett, Reece Suvannah Terry and Thomas Michael Thornsberry.

Seth Allen Turner, Logan Todd Turner, Grant Curtis Webb, Erin Mackenzie West, Robert Elijah Wilks, Mark E. Williams, Bradley Duane Woods, Crystyle Worthen, Garrett Martin Wotring, Deanna N. Yates, Dalton Robert Younce, Matthew Buck Blair, Madison T Bolen, Kathryn Alexandria Branham, Jonika Cooke, Brianna Faith Curtis, Kayla Rachelle Gauze, Hannah Gearheart, Tamea Goble, Autumn Elizabeth Hall, Carrie Brooke Howell and Ricky Devin Kidd.

Ashlea Nashell Leslie, Patience Muncy, Briana Lee Osborne, Ashley Nicole Scarborough, Cameron Blake Stephens, Jacob Tanner Stewart, Shelby Towles, Jeremy Gordan Whitaker, Preston Anthony Crase, Samantha Jo Isaac, Caitlyn Brionna Spears and Ryan Stephens.