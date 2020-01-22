Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins reported that kindergarten students once again exceed the state average in kindergarten readiness, reporting the 209 district results of the BRIGANCE Screen III, the state screener given to all children upon entering kindergarten.

Adkins said, “We’re happy to once again say that more of the students exiting our Head Start and preschool classrooms are ready for Kindergarten than the state average. Kentucky’s overall average is 51 percent and the average for all children in Floyd County is 56.4 percent. However, for Head Start students in Kentucky, 47.3 percent of the students exiting Head Start programs are ready for kindergarten, but 81.8 percent of ours are ready. Lastly, students exiting preschool programs are 51.4 percent ready while in our district, that number is 75.6%.”

Adkins talked about why these numbers are important for parents.

“We want everyone to understand that school is different than it used to be, even a few years ago,” he said. “Now, children need to know and be able to do certain things before they start school so that they are ready to learn. This screening and being ready is all about helping children start school where they need to be. Starting behind, or not Kindergarten Ready, means that kids are going to be playing catch up on day one of their education and that’s not where we want our kids to be.”

Adkins continued, “We believe our Bornlearning and our Tiny Academies and our work with the Floyd County Community Early Childhood Council have helped parents know and do more. We just need to make sure that all of our parents know about these opportunities.”

“Another way we are trying to help parents know what is expected and how they can help their children is with our book that goes home with every child born at Highlands ARH Hospital. This book has the code for resources for parents of young children. We include early childhood education with our Lunch, Literacy and Learning summer program and KET has been a great partner to us,” Adkins said.

He praised the Floyd County Schools’ Early Childhood departments saying, “We have an amazing director of the department in Anna Shepherd. She leads and supports everyone in that department and there is no bigger advocate for early childhood education than Anna. She and her team do a fantastic job preparing these students to be ready.”

For children exiting childcare facilities, Floyd County had 67.6 percent ready and the state average was 69.2 percent. Children who had been at home prior to kindergarten were 53.8 percent in Floyd County as compared to the 35.9 percent state average.

Adkins ended thanking those in the early childhood division of the district saying, “Thank you to our Head Start and preschool teachers and instructional assistants! We appreciate the job you are doing and the opportunities you are providing for our youngest students. We want to recognize those classrooms who had 90 percent or more of their students ready for kindergarten because they exceeded their goal.”

•Allen Elementary: Mary Bentley and Jessica Partin, 100 percent ready

•Betsy Layne Elementary: April Borowski and Brittany Tackett, 100 percent ready

•May Valley Elementary: Rhonda Begley and Beth Martin, 100 percent ready

•Betsy Layne Elementary: Carlene Johnson and Jessica Tackett, 92 percent ready

•John M. Stumbo Elementary: Stephanie Slone and Michelle Newsome, 92 percent ready

•South Floyd Elementary: Tammy Gearheart and Misty Daniels, 92 percent ready

For more information, visit, /floyd.kyschools.us/district_information/early_childhood.