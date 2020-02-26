Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced the results for the District 131 and District 132 Elementary Governor’s Cup competitions.

In District 131, students from Allen Elementary, Duff-Allen Central, May Valley Elementary and Prestonsburg Elementary competed.

May Valley earned first place overall and first place in Future Problem solving, and Prestonsburg Elementary earned first place in Quick Recall.

In District 132, students from Betsy Layne Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary competed.

Betsy Layne earned first place overall and first place in Quick Recall. South Floyd earned first place in Future Problem Solving.

“We are so proud of our academic teams and wish them the best of luck at regional competition,” Adkins said in a press release. “DACE hosts that competition this year and there’ll be students from four districts competing. Students in FPS and composition competed on Monday, Feb. 24, and all other written assessments and quick recall matches will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29.”

The following students and schools were honored:

District 131

Final score

1. May Valley

2. Prestonsburg

3. Duff-Allen Central

4. Allen

Future Problem Solving

1. May Valley

2. Prestonsburg

3. Duff-Allen Central

Quick Recall

1. Prestonsburg

2. May Valley

3. Allen

4. Duff-Allen Central

Math

1. Reagan Laferty, MVES

2. Jackson Hall, MVES

3. Colin Hatfiled, PES

4. Andrew Huynh, AES

5. Dylan Hale, PES

Science

1. Kaelyn McWherter, MVES

2. Brennan Moore, DACE

3. Ava Bailey, MVES

4. Drew Akers, MVES

5. Ben Bailey, DACE

Social Studies

1. Bryson Patton, MVES

2. Aubrey Setser, MVES

3. Andrew Huynh, AES

4. Haidyn O’Brian, PES

5. Brance Pennington, DACE

Language Arts

1. Kaelyn McWhether, MVES

2. Jackson Hall, MVES

3. Madalene Rowland, PES

4. Sydney Cavins, AES

5. Cova Risner, PES

Arts & Humanities

1. Amelia Gilbert, PES

2. Reagan Laferty, MVES

3. Kyriah Barnett, MVES

4. Drew Akers, MVES

5. LilyAnna Thompson, PES

Composition

1. Lily Maynard, PES

2. Aubrey Setser, MVES

3. Danielle Ashia, MVES

4. Nadelie Caudill, DACE

5. Katie Harlow, PES

District 132

Final score

1. Betsy Layne

2. Stumbo

3. South Floyd

Future Problem Solving

1. South Floyd

2. Stumbo

Quick Recall

1. Betsy Layne

2. South Floyd

3. John M. Stumbo

Math

1. Reese Hamilton, JMS

2. Cayden Newsome, BLES

3. Allie Roberts, JMS

4. Isabella Mullins, SFES

5. Andrew Collins, BLEs

Science

1. Conner Little, JMS

2. Mashayla Hall, SFES

3. Cayden Newsome, BLES

4. Allie Roberts, JMS

5. Jonah Watts, JMS

Social Studies

1. Andrew Collins, BLES

2. Lydia Johnson, JMS

3. Mashayla Hall, SFES

4. Mackenzie Thacker, BLES

5. Shayanne Little, SFES

Language Arts

1. Taegan Stewart, SFES

2. Reese Hamilton, JMS

3. Haley Tackett, BLES

4. Layla Hall, SFES

5. Jason Sullivan, BLES

Arts & Humanities

1. Christine Sullivan, BLES

2. Candace Madoff, BLEA

3. Lydia Johnson, JMS

4. Mackenzie Thacker, BLES

5. Emily Roberts, JMS

Composition

1. Ava Mays, SFES

2. Haley Tackett, BLES

3. Jessa Johnson, JMS

4. Madison Newsome, JMS

5. Julia Johnson, JMS