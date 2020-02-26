Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced the results for the District 131 and District 132 Elementary Governor’s Cup competitions.
In District 131, students from Allen Elementary, Duff-Allen Central, May Valley Elementary and Prestonsburg Elementary competed.
May Valley earned first place overall and first place in Future Problem solving, and Prestonsburg Elementary earned first place in Quick Recall.
In District 132, students from Betsy Layne Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary competed.
Betsy Layne earned first place overall and first place in Quick Recall. South Floyd earned first place in Future Problem Solving.
“We are so proud of our academic teams and wish them the best of luck at regional competition,” Adkins said in a press release. “DACE hosts that competition this year and there’ll be students from four districts competing. Students in FPS and composition competed on Monday, Feb. 24, and all other written assessments and quick recall matches will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29.”
The following students and schools were honored:
District 131
Final score
1. May Valley
2. Prestonsburg
3. Duff-Allen Central
4. Allen
Future Problem Solving
1. May Valley
2. Prestonsburg
3. Duff-Allen Central
Quick Recall
1. Prestonsburg
2. May Valley
3. Allen
4. Duff-Allen Central
Math
1. Reagan Laferty, MVES
2. Jackson Hall, MVES
3. Colin Hatfiled, PES
4. Andrew Huynh, AES
5. Dylan Hale, PES
Science
1. Kaelyn McWherter, MVES
2. Brennan Moore, DACE
3. Ava Bailey, MVES
4. Drew Akers, MVES
5. Ben Bailey, DACE
Social Studies
1. Bryson Patton, MVES
2. Aubrey Setser, MVES
3. Andrew Huynh, AES
4. Haidyn O’Brian, PES
5. Brance Pennington, DACE
Language Arts
1. Kaelyn McWhether, MVES
2. Jackson Hall, MVES
3. Madalene Rowland, PES
4. Sydney Cavins, AES
5. Cova Risner, PES
Arts & Humanities
1. Amelia Gilbert, PES
2. Reagan Laferty, MVES
3. Kyriah Barnett, MVES
4. Drew Akers, MVES
5. LilyAnna Thompson, PES
Composition
1. Lily Maynard, PES
2. Aubrey Setser, MVES
3. Danielle Ashia, MVES
4. Nadelie Caudill, DACE
5. Katie Harlow, PES
District 132
Final score
1. Betsy Layne
2. Stumbo
3. South Floyd
Future Problem Solving
1. South Floyd
2. Stumbo
Quick Recall
1. Betsy Layne
2. South Floyd
3. John M. Stumbo
Math
1. Reese Hamilton, JMS
2. Cayden Newsome, BLES
3. Allie Roberts, JMS
4. Isabella Mullins, SFES
5. Andrew Collins, BLEs
Science
1. Conner Little, JMS
2. Mashayla Hall, SFES
3. Cayden Newsome, BLES
4. Allie Roberts, JMS
5. Jonah Watts, JMS
Social Studies
1. Andrew Collins, BLES
2. Lydia Johnson, JMS
3. Mashayla Hall, SFES
4. Mackenzie Thacker, BLES
5. Shayanne Little, SFES
Language Arts
1. Taegan Stewart, SFES
2. Reese Hamilton, JMS
3. Haley Tackett, BLES
4. Layla Hall, SFES
5. Jason Sullivan, BLES
Arts & Humanities
1. Christine Sullivan, BLES
2. Candace Madoff, BLEA
3. Lydia Johnson, JMS
4. Mackenzie Thacker, BLES
5. Emily Roberts, JMS
Composition
1. Ava Mays, SFES
2. Haley Tackett, BLES
3. Jessa Johnson, JMS
4. Madison Newsome, JMS
5. Julia Johnson, JMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.