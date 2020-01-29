Floyd County Schools reports that students at several schools earned honors at the recent district-level Governor’s Cup competitions for middle schools.
The teams competed Jan. 18 in two districts, with District 85 including students from Adams Middle, Allen Elementary, Johnson Central and Paintsville Middle and District 86 including students from Betsy Layne Elementary, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary.
Duff-Allen Central Elementary earned first place overall in the District 86 competition, with first-place finishes also in Future Problem Solving and Quick Recall.
In that category, South Floyd earned second place across the board, and Stumbo Elementary took second place in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving.
In District 85, Adams earned second place overall and second place in Future Problem Solving, as Allen earned second place in Quick Recall.
Superintendent Danny Adkins praised the students in a press release, stating, in part, “We’re proud of all of these middle school academic team members and applaud their dedication.”
He reported competitions will also be held Feb. 1 at Johnson Central Middle School.
Schools and students honored include:
DISTRICT 86
Final Standings
Duff-Allen Central, first place
South Floyd, second place
Stumbo, third place
Betsy Layne, fourth place
Future Problem Solving
Duff-Allen Central, first place
South Floyd, second place
Stumbo, third place
Quick Recall
Duff-Allen Central, first place
South Floyd, second place
Betsy Layne, third place
Language Arts
Allie Hamilton, first place, Betsy Layne
Zach Goble, second place, Duff-Allen Central
Layla Johnson, third place, Stumbo Elementary
Olivia McKinney, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central
Kylie Walters, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central
Mathematics
Gracie McDavid, Duff-Allen Central, first place
Olivia McKinney, Duff-Allen Central, second place
Megan Bentle, Duff-Allen Central, third place
Morgan Newsome, Stumbo Elementary, fourth place
Emily Spears, South Floyd, fifth place
Science
Braxton Howard, Duff-Allen Central, first place
Mason Buck, Duff-Allen Central, second place
Laci O’Quinn, Duff-Allen Central, third place
Chloe Hall, South Floyd, fourth place
Nick Hall, South Floyd, fourth place
Noah Watts, John M. Stumbo Elementary, fourth place
Social Studies
Braxton Howard, Duff-Allen Central, first place
Chloe Hall, South Floyd, second place
Emery Bartrum, Duff-Allen Central, third place
Gracie McDavid, Duff-Allen Central, fourth place
Caden Kidd, Betsy Layne, fifth place
Arts and Humanities
Brock Horne, Duff-Allen Central, first place
Todd Prater, Duff-Allen Central, second place
Allie Hamilton, Betsy Layne, third place
Mckenzie Mullins, South Floyd, fourth place
Alyssa Stewart, Betsy Layne, fifth place
Composition
Allison Newsome, Stumbo Elementary, first place
Kylie Walters, Duff-Allen Central, second place
Taylor Stumbo, South Floyd, third place
Whitley Hall, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central
Emma Murrie, fifth place, Duff-Allen Central
District 85
Final Overall
Johnson County Middle, first place
Adams Middle, second place
Paintsville High School, third place
Allen Elementary, fourth place
Quick Recall
Johnson County Middle School, first place
Allen Elementary School, second place
James D. Adams Middle School, third place
Future Problem Solving
Johnson County Middle School, first place
Paintsville High School, second place
James D. Adams Middle School, third place
Allen Elementary School, fourth place
Mathematics
Bryce Ferguson, Johnson County Middle, first place
Emily Farler, Johnson County Middle, second place
Kaden Lewis, James D. Adams Middle, third place
Luke Snider, Paintsville High, fourth place
Cole Butcher, Johnson County Middle, fourth place
Science
Joel May, Johnson County Middle, first place
Brannan Campbell, Johnson County Middle, second place
Ally Hamilton, James D. Adams Middle, third place
Erickson Mills, Johnson County Middle, fourth place
Kate Moon, Allen Elementary, fifth place
Isaac Stewart, James D. Adams Middle, fifth place
Social Studies
Simon Thach, Johnson County Middle, first place
David Sammons, Johnson County Middle, second place
Jada Reynolds, Allen Elementary, second place
Cole Butcher, Johnson County Middle, fourth place
Luke Snider, Paintsville High, fifth place
Language Arts
Hannah Piedad, Johnson County, first place
Paula Lam, Johnson County Middl, second place
Jada Reynolds, Allen Elementary, third place
Grace Blackburn, Paintsville High, fourth place
Kailee Lyons, Johnson County Middle, fifth place
Arts and
Humanities
Constance Martin, Johnson County Middle, first place
Trent Cox, Johnson County Middle, second place
Suzy Kretzer, Johnson County Middle, third place
Sara Springer, James D. Adams Middle, fourth place
Elizabeth Goodman, Allen Elementary, fifth place
Composition
Grace Blackburn, Paintsville High, first place
Emily Farler, Johnson County Middle, second place
Paisley Akers, James D. Adams Middle, third place
Grace Miller, James D. Adams Middle, third place
Kaylee Gibbs, Johnson County Middle, fifth place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.