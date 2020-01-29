Floyd County Schools reports that students at several schools earned honors at the recent district-level Governor’s Cup competitions for middle schools.

The teams competed Jan. 18 in two districts, with District 85 including students from Adams Middle, Allen Elementary, Johnson Central and Paintsville Middle and District 86 including students from Betsy Layne Elementary, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary.

Duff-Allen Central Elementary earned first place overall in the District 86 competition, with first-place finishes also in Future Problem Solving and Quick Recall.

In that category, South Floyd earned second place across the board, and Stumbo Elementary took second place in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving.

In District 85, Adams earned second place overall and second place in Future Problem Solving, as Allen earned second place in Quick Recall.

Superintendent Danny Adkins praised the students in a press release, stating, in part, “We’re proud of all of these middle school academic team members and applaud their dedication.”

He reported competitions will also be held Feb. 1 at Johnson Central Middle School.

Schools and students honored include:

DISTRICT 86

Final Standings

Duff-Allen Central, first place

South Floyd, second place

Stumbo, third place

Betsy Layne, fourth place

Future Problem Solving

Duff-Allen Central, first place

South Floyd, second place

Stumbo, third place

Quick Recall

Duff-Allen Central, first place

South Floyd, second place

Betsy Layne, third place

Language Arts

Allie Hamilton, first place, Betsy Layne

Zach Goble, second place, Duff-Allen Central

Layla Johnson, third place, Stumbo Elementary

Olivia McKinney, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central

Kylie Walters, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central

Mathematics

Gracie McDavid, Duff-Allen Central, first place

Olivia McKinney, Duff-Allen Central, second place

Megan Bentle, Duff-Allen Central, third place

Morgan Newsome, Stumbo Elementary, fourth place

Emily Spears, South Floyd, fifth place

Science

Braxton Howard, Duff-Allen Central, first place

Mason Buck, Duff-Allen Central, second place

Laci O’Quinn, Duff-Allen Central, third place

Chloe Hall, South Floyd, fourth place

Nick Hall, South Floyd, fourth place

Noah Watts, John M. Stumbo Elementary, fourth place

Social Studies

Braxton Howard, Duff-Allen Central, first place

Chloe Hall, South Floyd, second place

Emery Bartrum, Duff-Allen Central, third place

Gracie McDavid, Duff-Allen Central, fourth place

Caden Kidd, Betsy Layne, fifth place

Arts and Humanities

Brock Horne, Duff-Allen Central, first place

Todd Prater, Duff-Allen Central, second place

Allie Hamilton, Betsy Layne, third place

Mckenzie Mullins, South Floyd, fourth place

Alyssa Stewart, Betsy Layne, fifth place

Composition

Allison Newsome, Stumbo Elementary, first place

Kylie Walters, Duff-Allen Central, second place

Taylor Stumbo, South Floyd, third place

Whitley Hall, fourth place, Duff-Allen Central

Emma Murrie, fifth place, Duff-Allen Central

District 85

Final Overall

Johnson County Middle, first place

Adams Middle, second place

Paintsville High School, third place

Allen Elementary, fourth place

Quick Recall

Johnson County Middle School, first place

Allen Elementary School, second place

James D. Adams Middle School, third place

Future Problem Solving

Johnson County Middle School, first place

Paintsville High School, second place

James D. Adams Middle School, third place

Allen Elementary School, fourth place

Mathematics

Bryce Ferguson, Johnson County Middle, first place

Emily Farler, Johnson County Middle, second place

Kaden Lewis, James D. Adams Middle, third place

Luke Snider, Paintsville High, fourth place

Cole Butcher, Johnson County Middle, fourth place

Science

Joel May, Johnson County Middle, first place

Brannan Campbell, Johnson County Middle, second place

Ally Hamilton, James D. Adams Middle, third place

Erickson Mills, Johnson County Middle, fourth place

Kate Moon, Allen Elementary, fifth place

Isaac Stewart, James D. Adams Middle, fifth place

Social Studies

Simon Thach, Johnson County Middle, first place

David Sammons, Johnson County Middle, second place

Jada Reynolds, Allen Elementary, second place

Cole Butcher, Johnson County Middle, fourth place

Luke Snider, Paintsville High, fifth place

Language Arts

Hannah Piedad, Johnson County, first place

Paula Lam, Johnson County Middl, second place

Jada Reynolds, Allen Elementary, third place

Grace Blackburn, Paintsville High, fourth place

Kailee Lyons, Johnson County Middle, fifth place

Arts and

Humanities

Constance Martin, Johnson County Middle, first place

Trent Cox, Johnson County Middle, second place

Suzy Kretzer, Johnson County Middle, third place

Sara Springer, James D. Adams Middle, fourth place

Elizabeth Goodman, Allen Elementary, fifth place

Composition

Grace Blackburn, Paintsville High, first place

Emily Farler, Johnson County Middle, second place

Paisley Akers, James D. Adams Middle, third place

Grace Miller, James D. Adams Middle, third place

Kaylee Gibbs, Johnson County Middle, fifth place