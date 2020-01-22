Floyd County students earned honored in the elementary and high school divisions of the Big Sandy Academic League.
The league encompasses students from Floyd County, as well as students from the June Buchanan School in Knott County and Paintsville Independent in Johnson County.
In a press release, Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated May Valley Elementary and Floyd Central High School as overall winners.
“Congratulations to our overall winners, May Valley Elementary and Floyd Central High,” he said. “We’re very proud of our students and their diligence in preparing for these meets. We wish them the best of luck as we begin the Governor’s Cup season where teams will be competing at the district, regional and then state levels.”
He also thanked coaches and residents for supporting district academic teams. The district’s academic team coaches include Stephannie Marsillett, Jennifer West, James Allen, Jessica Kiser, Byron Teater, Leann Hamilton, Corey Hunt, Eric Fields, Amy Ratliff, Joseph Larrimore, Amanda Lester, Tara Morris, Chris Music, Ashley Prater, Alyssa Preece, Bobby Akers, Haley Dyer, Michelle Martin-Sullivan, Robert Martin-Sullivan, Kimberly Collins, Alex Lester, Mercedes Stephens, Greta Gilbert, Debi Manual, Gretchen Brewer, Sherry Caudill, Megan Hall, Amy Martin, Kelsey Tackett, Kelli Vanhoose, Keenan Cischke, Jacqulyn Goble and William Watts.
The following students and schools earned honors in the Big Sandy Academic League competition:
Elementary Division
Overall Champions
May Valley, first place
Quick Recall
May Valley, second place
Math
Reagan Lafferty, May Valley, second place
Jackson Hall, May Valley, third place
Colin Hatfield, Prestonsburg, fourth place
Joshua Miller, Allen, fifth place
Science
Kaelyn McWherter, May Valley, second place
Jerry O’Brian, Prestonsburg, third place
Ava Bailey, May Valley, fifth place
Social Studies
Haidyn O’Brian, Prestonsburg, first place
Bryson Patton, May Valley, second place
Conner Little, Stumbo, third place
Andrew Huynh, Allen, fifth place
Language Arts
Kaelyn McWherter, May Valley, second place
Hannah Ratliff, Prestonsburg, fourth place
Cora Risner, Prestonsburg, fifth place
Arts & Humanities
Amelia Gilbert, Prestonsburg, first place
Reagan Lafferty, May Valley, second place
Drew Akers, May Valley, third place, tie
Kyria Barnett, May Valley, third place, tie
Lydia Johnson, Stumbo, fifth place
English Composition
Ava Mays, South Floyd, first place
Aubrey Setser, May Valley, second place
Nadelie Caudill, Duff-Allen Central, third place
Danielle Ashia, May Valley, fourth place
Lily Maynard, Prestonsburg, fifth place
High School Division
Overall Champions
Floyd Central, first place
Quick Recall
Floyd Central, first place
Prestonsburg High, second place
Math
Kade Scott, Floyd Central, first place
Ryan Sword, Floyd Central, second place
Haleigh Jefferson, Prestonsburg, third place
Madison Thornsberry, Floyd Central, fourth place
Tabitha Mitchell, Prestonsburg, fifth place
Science
Justin Tussey, Floyd Central, first place
Trevor Castle, Floyd Central, second place
Brianna Johnson, Betsy Layne, third place
Social Studies
Lindsay Caudill, Floyd Central, first place
Preston Crase, Prestonsburg, second place
Sage Slone, Prestonsburg, fourth place
Matthew Johnson, Floyd Central, fifth place, tie
Haley Tackett, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie
Language Arts
Lindsay Caudill, Floyd Central, first place
Madison Thornsberry, Floyd Central, second place
Kaitlyn Hager, Prestonsburg, third place
McKinnley Martin, Floyd Central, fourth place
Kaylee Hayden, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie
Majaia Tackett, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie
Arts &
Humanities
Kade Scott, Floyd Central, first place
Andrew Waddle, Betsy Layne, second place
Brianna Johnson, Betsy Layne, fourth place, tie
Mashayla Spencer, Floyd Central, fifth place, tie
Siena Caudill, Prestonsburg, fifth place, tie
English
Composition
JD McKinney, Floyd Central, second place
McKinnley Martin, Floyd Central, third place
Kaitlyn Hager, Prestonsburg, fourth place
Mashayla Spencer, Floyd Central
