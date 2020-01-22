Floyd County students earned honored in the elementary and high school divisions of the Big Sandy Academic League.

The league encompasses students from Floyd County, as well as students from the June Buchanan School in Knott County and Paintsville Independent in Johnson County.

In a press release, Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated May Valley Elementary and Floyd Central High School as overall winners.

“Congratulations to our overall winners, May Valley Elementary and Floyd Central High,” he said. “We’re very proud of our students and their diligence in preparing for these meets. We wish them the best of luck as we begin the Governor’s Cup season where teams will be competing at the district, regional and then state levels.”

He also thanked coaches and residents for supporting district academic teams. The district’s academic team coaches include Stephannie Marsillett, Jennifer West, James Allen, Jessica Kiser, Byron Teater, Leann Hamilton, Corey Hunt, Eric Fields, Amy Ratliff, Joseph Larrimore, Amanda Lester, Tara Morris, Chris Music, Ashley Prater, Alyssa Preece, Bobby Akers, Haley Dyer, Michelle Martin-Sullivan, Robert Martin-Sullivan, Kimberly Collins, Alex Lester, Mercedes Stephens, Greta Gilbert, Debi Manual, Gretchen Brewer, Sherry Caudill, Megan Hall, Amy Martin, Kelsey Tackett, Kelli Vanhoose, Keenan Cischke, Jacqulyn Goble and William Watts.

The following students and schools earned honors in the Big Sandy Academic League competition:

Elementary Division

Overall Champions

May Valley, first place

Quick Recall

May Valley, second place

Math

Reagan Lafferty, May Valley, second place

Jackson Hall, May Valley, third place

Colin Hatfield, Prestonsburg, fourth place

Joshua Miller, Allen, fifth place

Science

Kaelyn McWherter, May Valley, second place

Jerry O’Brian, Prestonsburg, third place

Ava Bailey, May Valley, fifth place

Social Studies

Haidyn O’Brian, Prestonsburg, first place

Bryson Patton, May Valley, second place

Conner Little, Stumbo, third place

Andrew Huynh, Allen, fifth place

Language Arts

Kaelyn McWherter, May Valley, second place

Hannah Ratliff, Prestonsburg, fourth place

Cora Risner, Prestonsburg, fifth place

Arts & Humanities

Amelia Gilbert, Prestonsburg, first place

Reagan Lafferty, May Valley, second place

Drew Akers, May Valley, third place, tie

Kyria Barnett, May Valley, third place, tie

Lydia Johnson, Stumbo, fifth place

English Composition

Ava Mays, South Floyd, first place

Aubrey Setser, May Valley, second place

Nadelie Caudill, Duff-Allen Central, third place

Danielle Ashia, May Valley, fourth place

Lily Maynard, Prestonsburg, fifth place

High School Division

Overall Champions

Floyd Central, first place

Quick Recall

Floyd Central, first place

Prestonsburg High, second place

Math

Kade Scott, Floyd Central, first place

Ryan Sword, Floyd Central, second place

Haleigh Jefferson, Prestonsburg, third place

Madison Thornsberry, Floyd Central, fourth place

Tabitha Mitchell, Prestonsburg, fifth place

Science

Justin Tussey, Floyd Central, first place

Trevor Castle, Floyd Central, second place

Brianna Johnson, Betsy Layne, third place

Social Studies

Lindsay Caudill, Floyd Central, first place

Preston Crase, Prestonsburg, second place

Sage Slone, Prestonsburg, fourth place

Matthew Johnson, Floyd Central, fifth place, tie

Haley Tackett, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie

Language Arts

Lindsay Caudill, Floyd Central, first place

Madison Thornsberry, Floyd Central, second place

Kaitlyn Hager, Prestonsburg, third place

McKinnley Martin, Floyd Central, fourth place

Kaylee Hayden, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie

Majaia Tackett, Betsy Layne, fifth place, tie

Arts &

Humanities

Kade Scott, Floyd Central, first place

Andrew Waddle, Betsy Layne, second place

Brianna Johnson, Betsy Layne, fourth place, tie

Mashayla Spencer, Floyd Central, fifth place, tie

Siena Caudill, Prestonsburg, fifth place, tie

English

Composition

JD McKinney, Floyd Central, second place

McKinnley Martin, Floyd Central, third place

Kaitlyn Hager, Prestonsburg, fourth place

Mashayla Spencer, Floyd Central