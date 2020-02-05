Several Floyd County middle school students earned honors in the Region 22 Governor’s Cup competition for middle schools, held Feb. 1 at Johnson Central Middle School.

Students from Adams Middle, Allen Elementary, Betsy Layne Elementary, Duff-Allen Central, John M. Stumbo and South Floyd Elementary competed against students from schools in Martin County and Johnson County.

Duff-Allen Central earned second place in final results and in Quick Recall, allowing those students to move up and compete at the state competition next month in Louisville. In final scores Allen Elementary earned fourth place and Adams Middle earned fifth place.

In Future Problem Solving, South Floyd earned third place and Duff-Allen Central earned fourth place, and other Quick Recall winners included Allen Elementary in third place and South Floyd in fifth place.

Several Floyd County students ranked among the top five in individual categories, and they will also get to compete at state.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins commended the students and teams, stating in a press release, “Congratulations Duff-Allen Central, Regional Runner Up in Quick Recall and overall. We also want to congratulate our individual middle school students who are advancing to state level competition next month in Louisville. We are happy to see Floyd County Schools’ students in every content.”

Floyd County students who scored in fifth place or better in individual categories and are advancing to state include:

Math

Gracie McDavid, DACE, second place

Emily Spears, SFES, third place

Science

Ally Hamilton, AMS, second place

Mason Buck, DACE, third place

Social Studies

Emery Bartrum, DACE, fourth place

Jada Reynolds, AES, fifth place

Language Arts

Allie Hamilton, BLES, fourth place

Arts & Humanities

Elizabeth Goodman, AES, third place

Brock Horne, DACE, fourth place

Composition

Paisley Akers, AMS, fourth place