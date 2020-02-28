A Floyd Chronicle

and Times Staff Report

For the first time in 20 years, a Floyd County School’s Quick Recall team is competing at the state level.

At the District 15 Regional Governor’s Cup competition, the Quick Recall team at Floyd Central High School earned enough points to compete at the state level on March 14-16 in Louisville.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins congratulated the students, teams and coaches for the accomplishment.

“Congratulations Floyd Central High School Quick Recall team,” Adkins said. “We’ve done some checking and learned that it’s been 20 years since a Floyd County Schools’ high school quick recall team has advanced to state level so we are especially proud of this team and their coaches Michelle Martin-Sullivan, Robert Sullivan and Haley Dyer.”

The Governor’s Cup Region 15 includes academic teams made up of students from high schools in Floyd, Pike and Johnson counties.

Quick Recall teams scoring in second place and individual students scoring over 40 in content areas advance to the state.

Lindsay Caudill earned first place in language arts.

Tabitha Michell earned third place in composition.

Kade Scott earned second place in arts and humanities.

Adkins talked about the three individuals going to state having something in common.

“While Lindsay Caudill, Kade Scott and Tabitha Mitchell represent different high schools, all of them are students in our Floyd County Early College Academy,” Adkins said. “The program was designed for gifted students who were ready for a modified version of college and these three definitely fit that description.”